Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine

A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from Circle K

A 50-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from a local convenience store. On June 12, 2022, shortly before 9:15 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to stolen lottery tickets. An MCSO corporal responded to the Circle K located at 4605 SE Maricamp Road and made contact with a store manager.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO investigating homicide at Greenway Trailhead

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. On Monday, September 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting at the trailhead off of Banyan Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a white male victim who was deceased.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

18-year-old charged as adult after allegedly breaking fingers of juvenile detention officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lagarius Joseph Johnson, 18, has been charged as an adult with battery on a juvenile detention officer and moved to the Alachua County Jail. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer wrote the report after viewing surveillance video from the Juvenile Detention Center, taken around 12:30 p.m. yesterday. A sergeant at the detention center was returning a juvenile to his cell, and Johnson was reportedly in the same cell. The GPD officer wrote that Johnson could be seen on the video trying to get out of the cell “in order to get to another juvenile to fight.” The detention officer reportedly tried to trap Johnson in the cell with his body, but Johnson was able to escape. The officer managed to pin Johnson against the wall, but Johnson allegedly continued to resist. During the struggle, Johnson reportedly backed into the cell door, which is now cracked, and closed the door on the officer’s hand. The officer suffered two broken fingers in the incident.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac

A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoe thief and companion with gun arrested at Belk in The Villages

A suspected shoe thief and her companion with a gun were arrested at Belk in The Villages. Patricia Salley Schwerdt, 37, of Fruitland Park, entered the store at La Plaza Grande on Sunday afternoon and went to the men’s shoe department where she selected three pairs of Hey Dude shoes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took the shoes into a fitting room where she concealed them in her purse. The South Carolina native walked out of the store without paying for the items, which had a total value of $130, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars. A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Barefoot DUI suspect almost falls over during field sobriety exercises

A barefoot drunk driving suspect nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. Arnold James Rose Sr., 65, of Wildwood, was driving a red Ford pickup when he failed to maintain his lane at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During...
WILDWOOD, FL

