Man arrested after being accused of breaking into Silver Springs home, attacking elderly man
A 45-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a Silver Springs residence, attacking an elderly man inside the home, and stealing the victim’s wallet. On March 1, 2022, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on SE 170th Avenue Road in reference to an alleged burglary incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the elderly victim’s nephew.
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
Deputies: Man arrested for murder after 'drug deal goes wrong' in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is facing a murder charge after an alleged drug deal went wrong in Marion County Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Matthew Neal, 19, and Cameron Dalzell, 18, – who were both armed – reportedly met with two people in a vehicle with intentions to rob them of marijuana.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine
A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Man arrested for breaking into apartment, holding resident in bedroom until officers forced entry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Charles Dreon Taylor, Jr., 27, was arrested early this morning after allegedly breaking into an apartment and holding a resident in a bedroom until officers forced entry. He has also been charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell. The victim told Gainesville Police Department...
Ocala man arrested after stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from Circle K
A 50-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from a local convenience store. On June 12, 2022, shortly before 9:15 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to stolen lottery tickets. An MCSO corporal responded to the Circle K located at 4605 SE Maricamp Road and made contact with a store manager.
Man charged with second degree murder, armed robbery in connection with fatal shooting at Greenway Trailhead
A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges for second degree murder and armed robbery in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. On Monday, September 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a man...
MCSO investigating homicide at Greenway Trailhead
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon at the Greenway Trailhead in Ocala. On Monday, September 12, at approximately 4:30 p.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting at the trailhead off of Banyan Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they located a white male victim who was deceased.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near walking trail in Marion County
A deadly shooting is under investigation near a walking trail in Marion County. Deputies in Marion County say they found a man shot to death near the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road. Investigators say the victim and shooter knew each other, but their identities have not been released by law...
18-year-old charged as adult after allegedly breaking fingers of juvenile detention officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lagarius Joseph Johnson, 18, has been charged as an adult with battery on a juvenile detention officer and moved to the Alachua County Jail. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer wrote the report after viewing surveillance video from the Juvenile Detention Center, taken around 12:30 p.m. yesterday. A sergeant at the detention center was returning a juvenile to his cell, and Johnson was reportedly in the same cell. The GPD officer wrote that Johnson could be seen on the video trying to get out of the cell “in order to get to another juvenile to fight.” The detention officer reportedly tried to trap Johnson in the cell with his body, but Johnson was able to escape. The officer managed to pin Johnson against the wall, but Johnson allegedly continued to resist. During the struggle, Johnson reportedly backed into the cell door, which is now cracked, and closed the door on the officer’s hand. The officer suffered two broken fingers in the incident.
Marion County deputies looking for missing 17-year-old boy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to have run away from home. Deputies say James “Dominic” was last seen in the morning hours of Aug. 22 leaving the area of 19600 block of 91st Street in Ocklawaha.
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac
A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
Gainesville man arrested after multiple attempts to stop his car by two different agencies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Roderick Rayshard Mabry, 36, was arrested early this morning after eluding both Gainesville Police Department (GPD) and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) officers trying to stop his car. Mabry had an active warrant for robbery and felony battery from June of 2022, and law enforcement...
Suspected shoe thief and companion with gun arrested at Belk in The Villages
A suspected shoe thief and her companion with a gun were arrested at Belk in The Villages. Patricia Salley Schwerdt, 37, of Fruitland Park, entered the store at La Plaza Grande on Sunday afternoon and went to the men’s shoe department where she selected three pairs of Hey Dude shoes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took the shoes into a fitting room where she concealed them in her purse. The South Carolina native walked out of the store without paying for the items, which had a total value of $130, the report said.
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars. A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
Barefoot DUI suspect almost falls over during field sobriety exercises
A barefoot drunk driving suspect nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. Arnold James Rose Sr., 65, of Wildwood, was driving a red Ford pickup when he failed to maintain his lane at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During...
Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a false alarm about a shooting Monday. Officers say they received a call that there were multiple gunshot victims inside Wards Supermarket on NW 23rd Ave. GPD officials say they confirmed the report was false and the store was safe.
