Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Related
Muncy woman charged for allegedly assaulting another woman
Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman was charged with simple assault and harassment after she allegedly pushed another woman to the ground during an argument. State police at Montoursville say Tanisha A. Cerquozzi, 38, got into a verbal argument with the accuser on Sept. 5 at a residence at Chippewa Road in Muncy Creek Township. The argument turned physical, as both women made contact with each other. Cerquozzi allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and injure herself, according to Trooper Taylor Arnold. Troopers interviewed the accuser at the hospital, who told them Cerquozzi also had grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Cerquozzi's case was held for court. Docket Sheet
Jurors watch taped police interview in Halterman criminal homicide trial
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — 68-year-old Randy Halterman arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse for the second day of testimony at his criminal homicide trial. He's accused of killing Adam Schultz and shooting a woman in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township. Neither...
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against city official
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case Tuesday, according to the Times Leader. Back in August, a witness told police that she recorded a video of a man, later identified as Snyder, 46, kicking, hitting, and pulling his dogs on August 4, as stated […]
Jennifer Craig pleads guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Jennifer Craig, the Sayre woman accused of hitting her husband with a truck and a rock has taken a plea deal, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Craig pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment at a plea hearing today, September 12, 2022, according to the Bradford County District […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman charged in deadly crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Honesdale faces homicide by vehicle and related charges after a deadly crash in Wayne County. Officials say 32-year-old Jade Stauffer hit a motorcycle driver head-on back in August. 32-year-old Gabriel Wagner, also from Honesdale, died in the crash. The District Attorney in...
Man accused of having loaded gun near child, drugs in underwear
HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A previously convicted felon was arrested and faces several charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of children and drug possession. According to officials, Hughestown police conducted a traffic stop on Margius Soffner, age 27, around 9:48 p.m. on September 9. According to the affidavit, Soffner had just picked up his six-year-old […]
Man threatens to 'slice' ex over court testimony
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A mother set to testify against her son for allegedly assaulting her received threatening messages from the boy's father, police say. The mother called police on Jan. 4 to say she wouldn't be coming to a hearing later that day because it wasn't safe for her to do so, according to Bloomsburg Det. Melanie Beck. The woman was set to testify against her son, Juan Duque Jr., for allegedly assaulting her. ...
Former councilman facing theft, forgery charges in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Joseph McDonald resigned from Carbondale city council last month, and on Monday morning, he turned himself in to face charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County. Besides serving on Carbondale City Council, Joseph McDonald had been the store manager of Mr. B's Tobacco Shop in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man convicted for bribing council president and perjury
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Old Forge was convicted of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, perjury, as well as several other related charges on Friday. Officials said James Peperno Jr., 57, was convicted for taking cash payments from a local business owner to bribe Robert Semenza Jr., the former President […]
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related
HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
Former councilman charged with stealing $163K in lottery tickets
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a former Carbondale councilman for stealing more than $163,000 in lottery tickets from employers. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, owners of the Mr. B’s Tabacoo Shop LLC reported a theft of PA Lottery scratch-off tickets from their store. Investigators said the owners noticed lottery tickets […]
Man arrested for unlawful possession of AR-15
SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a man they say had unlawful possession of a loaded AR-15. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 23 around 4:00 p.m. a 42-year-old man from Greentown, was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, troopers say they found the man to be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men wanted in alleged bar fight shooting
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two men who they say are involved in a shooting that started out as a bar fight early Sunday that left one man injured. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, around 12:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Capitol Bar in the 40 block of […]
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
Checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thieves are still targeting USPS mailboxes, looking for your money. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke with a woman who says it happened to her. Brenda Bartlett did something she used to do all the time. She dropped off a few bills in the USPS collection...
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
skooknews.com
Student Charged for Making Threat on Social Media Towards North Schuylkill
A North Schuylkill student has been charged with making a threat towards the district last week. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 9:00am, police were contacted by the North Schuylkill School District regarding a possible threat of violence made toward the school which was posted on social media.
Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase
PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
Man sent to prison for deadly Dunmore shooting
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
Police chase one of two minors driving in stolen car
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police say they ended up on a foot chase Sunday evening, after pursuing one of two individuals in a stolen vehicle. According to the Scranton Police Department, a previously reported stolen, silver, Toyota Camry was spotted at the Turkey Hill Gas Station on Mulberry Street, just before 4:00 p.m. […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0