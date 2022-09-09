ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy woman charged for allegedly assaulting another woman

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman was charged with simple assault and harassment after she allegedly pushed another woman to the ground during an argument. State police at Montoursville say Tanisha A. Cerquozzi, 38, got into a verbal argument with the accuser on Sept. 5 at a residence at Chippewa Road in Muncy Creek Township. The argument turned physical, as both women made contact with each other. Cerquozzi allegedly pushed the woman, causing her to fall and injure herself, according to Trooper Taylor Arnold. Troopers interviewed the accuser at the hospital, who told them Cerquozzi also had grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of William C. Solomon. At a preliminary hearing on Friday, Cerquozzi's case was held for court. Docket Sheet
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Animal cruelty charges dismissed against city official

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case Tuesday, according to the Times Leader. Back in August, a witness told police that she recorded a video of a man, later identified as Snyder, 46, kicking, hitting, and pulling his dogs on August 4, as stated […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Old Forge, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman charged in deadly crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Honesdale faces homicide by vehicle and related charges after a deadly crash in Wayne County. Officials say 32-year-old Jade Stauffer hit a motorcycle driver head-on back in August. 32-year-old Gabriel Wagner, also from Honesdale, died in the crash. The District Attorney in...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of having loaded gun near child, drugs in underwear

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A previously convicted felon was arrested and faces several charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of children and drug possession. According to officials, Hughestown police conducted a traffic stop on Margius Soffner, age 27, around 9:48 p.m. on September 9. According to the affidavit, Soffner had just picked up his six-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man threatens to 'slice' ex over court testimony

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A mother set to testify against her son for allegedly assaulting her received threatening messages from the boy's father, police say. The mother called police on Jan. 4 to say she wouldn't be coming to a hearing later that day because it wasn't safe for her to do so, according to Bloomsburg Det. Melanie Beck. The woman was set to testify against her son, Juan Duque Jr., for allegedly assaulting her. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Man convicted for bribing council president and perjury

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Old Forge was convicted of federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, perjury, as well as several other related charges on Friday. Officials said James Peperno Jr., 57, was convicted for taking cash payments from a local business owner to bribe Robert Semenza Jr., the former President […]
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related

HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Former councilman charged with stealing $163K in lottery tickets

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a former Carbondale councilman for stealing more than $163,000 in lottery tickets from employers. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, owners of the Mr. B’s Tabacoo Shop LLC reported a theft of PA Lottery scratch-off tickets from their store. Investigators said the owners noticed lottery tickets […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for unlawful possession of AR-15

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a man they say had unlawful possession of a loaded AR-15. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 23 around 4:00 p.m. a 42-year-old man from Greentown, was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, troopers say they found the man to be […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Two men wanted in alleged bar fight shooting

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two men who they say are involved in a shooting that started out as a bar fight early Sunday that left one man injured. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, around 12:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Capitol Bar in the 40 block of […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Checks stolen from USPS mailboxes

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thieves are still targeting USPS mailboxes, looking for your money. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington spoke with a woman who says it happened to her. Brenda Bartlett did something she used to do all the time. She dropped off a few bills in the USPS collection...
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA

An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Student Charged for Making Threat on Social Media Towards North Schuylkill

A North Schuylkill student has been charged with making a threat towards the district last week. According to Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 9:00am, police were contacted by the North Schuylkill School District regarding a possible threat of violence made toward the school which was posted on social media.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WBRE

Driver with suspended license leads PSP on chase

PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her. According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust […]
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sent to prison for deadly Dunmore shooting

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Berks County is headed to prison after a shooting in Dunmore. Luigi Lorusso pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. According to police, Lorusso shot Tyler Sitar in the stomach in a home on William Street in July of 2021. Sitar died at the hospital.
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Police chase one of two minors driving in stolen car

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police say they ended up on a foot chase Sunday evening, after pursuing one of two individuals in a stolen vehicle. According to the Scranton Police Department, a previously reported stolen, silver, Toyota Camry was spotted at the Turkey Hill Gas Station on Mulberry Street, just before 4:00 p.m. […]
SCRANTON, PA
