ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 7 days ago

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound after the Friday chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. His condition was stable.

Both Walker officers of Ottawa County deputies fired rounds but it wasn’t immediately clear who actually shot the suspect.

Two deputies also sustained minor injuries when their cruisers were hit. They were expected to be released from the hospital Friday night.

“The subject struck numerous sheriff’s deputies, one of them, at least, head-on. There’s multiple crashed cruisers back there right now,” Capt. Jacob Sparks said. “Thankfully, nobody was hurt more seriously.”

The Walker Police Department said its detectives went to a home on Cedar Run Court NW around 1:20 p.m. about a stolen motorcycle there. Chief Keith Mankel said there was then a “small struggle” with the suspect.

“Our detective ended up firing rounds at the suspect,” Mankel told reporters.

The suspect drove off, Mankel said, and officers gave chase through the Standale area. The suspect ultimately ditched his car in the area of Wilson Avenue and Butterworth Street SW, near Johnson Park.

“He fled on foot, swam the river and then ended up stealing the U-Haul down here in the Jenison/Georgetown area,” Mankel said.

The U-Haul was stolen from a couple who was moving out of their apartment.

“I heard lots of sirens going off,” said Laura Kettlehake, a neighbor.

Ottawa County deputies soon spotted the suspect and gave chase through Jenison neighborhoods. Capt. Sparks said the suspect was “driving extremely recklessly.”

“He led deputies on an extensive chase throughout the neighborhoods here. He was driving through yards, items were spilling out the back of the U-Haul. He was ramming deputies, rammed several vehicles and road signs… before he was eventually taken into custody,” Sparks said.

He said a deputy fired at the suspect shortly before the U-Haul was stopped and the man arrested. Sparks would not explain how the U-Haul was stopped.

“The Ottawa County Sheriff nailed the U-Haul and his truck then stopped into the tree,” said Jann Twork, who witnessed the crash.

The chase came to an end on Terrace Lane, near Baldwin Street and 12th Avenue. People who live on Terrace showed News 8 cellphone video of police chasing the U-Haul, a ramp dragging from the open back, through the neighborhood. The U-Haul can be seen hitting a mailbox, breaking it.

“Are you (expletive) serious, man?” the person behind the camera can be heard saying.

Michigan State Police and the Ottawa and Kent county sheriff’s departments were involved in the chase, the video shows.

Neighbors said they saw the man drive up and down Terrace several times before hitting an MSP cruiser. They also said they heard multiple gunshots before the chase came to an end.

A News 8 crew saw the MSP cruiser with front-end damage, tire tracks in a front yard and the broken mailbox.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APd9e_0howpBUA00
    This still image taken from cellphone video shows a man in a U-Haul truck leading police on a chase in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy Drew Clayton)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hr49n_0howpBUA00
    The aftermath of a police chase along Terrace Lane in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLLId_0howpBUA00
    The aftermath of a police chase along Terrace Lane in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKIsW_0howpBUA00
    The aftermath of a police chase along Terrace Lane in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6s4m_0howpBUA00
    The aftermath of a police chase along Terrace Lane in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TK6Lg_0howpBUA00
    The aftermath of a police chase along Terrace Lane in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5GRa_0howpBUA00
    The aftermath of a police chase along Terrace Lane in Jenison on Sept. 9, 2022.

No officers from Walker were injured, Mankel said.

Michigan State Police will investigate the shooting by the deputy and the Kent County Sheriff’s Department was tapped to investigate the shooting involving the Walker detective.

Jenison Public Schools went into lockdown around 2:35 p.m. while the chase was happening, it posted on Facebook . The lockdown was lifted around 2:45 p.m. The district said it was working on getting students home since buses weren’t being allowed into the Glendora/Coral neighborhood while authorities were still investigating.

Hudsonville Public Schools said in a message to parents that it was advised to keep students in their classrooms, even though it was some distance from the district. Once the suspect was in custody, student were dismissed on time, however, buses took longer to load than normal and were running up to 15 minutes late.

—News 8’s Taylor Morris and Corinne Moore contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 4

SheGathers
7d ago

the suspect's name can't be released? are you kidding me! he should be ashamed of himself someone could have gotten seriously injured and killed. never mind that he destroyed so many people's property 😒🙄 maybe if his name was released he would think twice about doing something like that again and so would others think twice about doing something like he did

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Chase, MI
City
Jenison, MI
City
Georgetown Township, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
WILX-TV

Video captures at least 19 police cars in Mid-Michigan chase across multiple counties

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - At least 19 police cruisers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night. It happened across several Mid-Michigan communities in Eaton, Calhoun, Branch and Jackson counties. The Springport Township Police Department said it had received information about an armed 39-year-old man was involved in a pursuit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#Shooting#Cedar Run Court Nw
WWMTCw

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox17

Elderly man seriously hurt in assault on Ionia bike trail

IONIA, Mich. — An elderly man is hurt after being attacked on an Ionia bike trail Monday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred on the Rail Trail at around 3 p.m. near mile marker 127. We're told the man was seriously injured as a result of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Expert witness: Victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. ‘He got out of his truck; had a gun in his hand; and started shooting.’. HART — Witness testimony during a preliminary examination Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022 in Oceana County’s 79th District Court for a murder case against a 32-year-old Muskegon man accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old man with a handgun last June revealed that the victim suffered seven gunshot wounds. A preliminary examination is a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to bind the case over to circuit court; a preliminary examination is not a trial nor does it determine innocence or guilt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy