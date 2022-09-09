ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 1 Hits No. 7 in Series Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted the first season of “The Crown” to crack the Netflix Top 10 last week. Per Netflix, “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers. Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which was in the seventh spot with 17.57M hours viewed.“ More to come. More from Variety'The Crown' Reigns on Twitter Following Queen Elizabeth's Death'The Crown' Viewing on Netflix Surges After Queen Elizabeth II's DeathOlivia Colman on Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and Why She Didn't Give Imelda Staunton Advice for 'The Crown' Season 5Best of Variety'The Sopranos' Gets the Funko Pop Treatment in New Collectibles ReleaseFrom 'The Sandman' to 'Blonde': Books Made Into Movies and TV Series That You Should ReadJennette McCurdy's Provocative Book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller
IndieWire

Brian Cox Says ‘Succession’ Won’t Drag on Like ‘Billions’: ‘That’s Past Its Sell-By Date’

Just like Logan Roy, “Succession” star Brian Cox doesn’t acknowledge the competition. After “Succession” won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, actor Cox revealed he has no idea how long the series will go on for after Season 4. “I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on?” And Cox called out fellow finance drama series, Showtime’s “Billions,” for seeming to drag on. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,'” Cox dished. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with...
