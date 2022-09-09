The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted the first season of “The Crown” to crack the Netflix Top 10 last week. Per Netflix, “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers. Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which was in the seventh spot with 17.57M hours viewed.“ More to come. More from Variety'The Crown' Reigns on Twitter Following Queen Elizabeth's Death'The Crown' Viewing on Netflix Surges After Queen Elizabeth II's DeathOlivia Colman on Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and Why She Didn't Give Imelda Staunton Advice for 'The Crown' Season 5Best of Variety'The Sopranos' Gets the Funko Pop Treatment in New Collectibles ReleaseFrom 'The Sandman' to 'Blonde': Books Made Into Movies and TV Series That You Should ReadJennette McCurdy's Provocative Book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO