Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 1 Hits No. 7 in Series Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted the first season of “The Crown” to crack the Netflix Top 10 last week. Per Netflix, “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers. Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which was in the seventh spot with 17.57M hours viewed.“ More to come. More from Variety'The Crown' Reigns on Twitter Following Queen Elizabeth's Death'The Crown' Viewing on Netflix Surges After Queen Elizabeth II's DeathOlivia Colman on Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and Why She Didn't Give Imelda Staunton Advice for 'The Crown' Season 5Best of Variety'The Sopranos' Gets the Funko Pop Treatment in New Collectibles ReleaseFrom 'The Sandman' to 'Blonde': Books Made Into Movies and TV Series That You Should ReadJennette McCurdy's Provocative Book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller
‘The Come Up’ Cast Teases A ‘Gen Z Perspective’ In ‘Raw’ NYC Docuseries
The Come Up is ready to show you a new side of New York City. The reality docuseries follows a group of friends as they take on post-pandemic New York and embrace friendships, careers, and love lives. The cast spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the new series and why it isn’t your typical run-of-the-mill reality show.
Brian Cox Says ‘Succession’ Won’t Drag on Like ‘Billions’: ‘That’s Past Its Sell-By Date’
Just like Logan Roy, “Succession” star Brian Cox doesn’t acknowledge the competition. After “Succession” won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, actor Cox revealed he has no idea how long the series will go on for after Season 4. “I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on?” And Cox called out fellow finance drama series, Showtime’s “Billions,” for seeming to drag on. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,'” Cox dished. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with...
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
Comments / 0