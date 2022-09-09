What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Many events this weekend will honor the victims of 9/11.
Lynn Haven Remembrance Day
When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m.
Where: Lynn Haven, Sharon Sheffield Park
9/11 Memorial Run
When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.
Where: Lynn Haven, Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge
When: Sept. 9 – Sept. 11
Where: Panama City Beach Publix Sports Park
When: Sept. 9 – Sept. 10
Where: Chipley, Washington County Equestrian Center
St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours
When: Friday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum
When: Sept. 9 & Sept 10 , 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, Camp Helen State Park
Excitable – Def Leppard Tribute
When: Friday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Where: Destin, Club LA
When: Friday, Sept. 9, 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, Captain Anderson’s Event Center
Todd Herenden Johnny Cash Tribute
When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Panama City Beach, Todd Herendeen Theatre
Sugarcane Jane & Anthony Peebles Music
When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.
