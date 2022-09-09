What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

On Friday, the City of Niceville announced that it will dedicate and unveil three Florida historical heritage markers on October 6, 2022 at Lions Park in Niceville. The Old Maritime City marker will depict that, until the advent of the automobile, all commerce in the area was by water. In 1911, the steamer Belle, loaded with naval stores, sank with the loss of four lives including local Capt. Noah Edward Burlison.

