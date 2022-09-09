Read full article on original website
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51
2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Tee Grizzley Shares Wedding Photos & Receives Congratulations From Tay Keith, PnB Rock, & More
Tee Grizzley shared photos from his marriage to My’Eisha Agnew on Instagram, Monday. The post caught the attention of Tay Keith, PnB Rock, HitBoy, and many other celebrities who congratulated Half Tee Half Beast rapper. The pictures show Grizzley and My’Eisha posing together as well as celebrating with their...
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
Benny The Butcher's B$F Declare "Long Live DJ Shay" On New Project
Griselda's dominated the rap game in the past two years but in the midst of their ascension, tragedy struck when news of DJ Shay's death emerged. Today, Benny The Butcher and The Black Soprano Family keep his name alive with the release of their new project, Long Live DJ Shay. With members of Griselda, like Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks and Conway, across the tracklist, Benny The Butcher largely steps back to allow his team to shine on the 14-song project, which was entirely mixed by Young Guru.
Symba Lyrically Checks Funk Flex Over Tupac Disrespect During Hot 97 Freestyle
Yesterday (September 13), Hip Hop celebrated and mourned the anniversary of Tupac Shakur's death. In 1996, Tupac was infamously shot during a drive-by in Las Vegas, only to succumb to his injuries days later. The Rap icon was at the peak of his career, but the controversies surrounding his affiliations with Suge Knight and Death Row Records haunted him. For decades, Hip Hop has lauded Pac's talents and classics, and anniversaries such as these are noted by those who knew him, loved him, and continue to spin his records.
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death
Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves
Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder
Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain
Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
PNB Rock Passes Away At 30
PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary
Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
Alexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's Father
For the last four years, Alexis Skyy has been a devoted mother to her daughter, Alaiya Grace. The social media influencer and model battled it out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with Masika Kalysha as they were both dating Fetty Wap, and when it was revealed that Skyy was pregnant, news circulated that Fetty was the father of the baby. Alaiya would arrive early and be diagnosed with hydrocephalus, causing the little girl to undergo several surgeries in the first few years of her young life.
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
Kyle Kuzma Wears Wild Dress On The Runway At New York Fashion Week
Kyle Kuzma has always had a mind for fashion. This has been obvious ever since he stepped into the NBA. Whenever he enters the arena before a game, he is typically wearing a pretty wild outfit, and fans are always excited to see what he will do next. Of course, Kuzma has his fair share of haters when it comes to his style, but for the most part, he rolls with the punches.
