ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Passes Away At 51

2022 has seen the death of many of our greatest hip hop and R&B stars. On Wednesday (September 14), it was reported that singer Jesse Powell passed away in his Los Angeles home. Jesse's sister, singer Tamara Powell, shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan

When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Benny The Butcher's B$F Declare "Long Live DJ Shay" On New Project

Griselda's dominated the rap game in the past two years but in the midst of their ascension, tragedy struck when news of DJ Shay's death emerged. Today, Benny The Butcher and The Black Soprano Family keep his name alive with the release of their new project, Long Live DJ Shay. With members of Griselda, like Westside Gunn, Stove God Cooks and Conway, across the tracklist, Benny The Butcher largely steps back to allow his team to shine on the 14-song project, which was entirely mixed by Young Guru.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Premier
Person
Prodigy
hotnewhiphop.com

Symba Lyrically Checks Funk Flex Over Tupac Disrespect During Hot 97 Freestyle

Yesterday (September 13), Hip Hop celebrated and mourned the anniversary of Tupac Shakur's death. In 1996, Tupac was infamously shot during a drive-by in Las Vegas, only to succumb to his injuries days later. The Rap icon was at the peak of his career, but the controversies surrounding his affiliations with Suge Knight and Death Row Records haunted him. For decades, Hip Hop has lauded Pac's talents and classics, and anniversaries such as these are noted by those who knew him, loved him, and continue to spin his records.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"

There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death

Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves

Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dj
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock's GF Defended By J. Prince, Lil Duval, & More In Wake Of Rapper's Murder

Much has been said about PNB Rock's untimely death in the mere 24 hours since it was first announced. Yesterday (September 13), the Philadelphia rapper was said to have been out with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles when he was assaulted during a robbery. A video showing the tragic aftermath was uploaded to the internet, and soon, the world was witnessing PNB Rock's final moments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain

Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

PNB Rock Passes Away At 30

PNB Rock was making a name for himself as platinum-selling artist, who forged his way out Philadelphia to become one of the most sought after, upcoming artists of his generation. Unfortunately, his time was cut short on Monday (September 12), after he was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary

Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Alexis Skyy Calls Out BD, Addresses Previously Naming Fetty Wap As Daughter's Father

For the last four years, Alexis Skyy has been a devoted mother to her daughter, Alaiya Grace. The social media influencer and model battled it out on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood with Masika Kalysha as they were both dating Fetty Wap, and when it was revealed that Skyy was pregnant, news circulated that Fetty was the father of the baby. Alaiya would arrive early and be diagnosed with hydrocephalus, causing the little girl to undergo several surgeries in the first few years of her young life.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details

Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Wears Wild Dress On The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Kyle Kuzma has always had a mind for fashion. This has been obvious ever since he stepped into the NBA. Whenever he enters the arena before a game, he is typically wearing a pretty wild outfit, and fans are always excited to see what he will do next. Of course, Kuzma has his fair share of haters when it comes to his style, but for the most part, he rolls with the punches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy