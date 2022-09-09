Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
AdWeek
Longtime WHAM Rochester Anchor Team to Leave Local TV at the Same Time
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHAM‘s longest running anchor team of Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge have announced their plans to leave local television. The two...
WGRZ TV
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua Academy hosts annual 9/11 stair climb to pay tribute to first responders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students and participants stepped up for Canandaigua Academy’s second annual community stair climb to remember the brave men and women that died on Sept. 11. “It truly was a devastating day, not just for our country, but for the world,” high school graduate Katie Compton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later
Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
WHEC TV-10
Blue Star Mothers hold blood drive in memory of 911
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In memory of the terror attacks on 911, the Rochester Blue Star Mothers held their annual 911 blood drive Saturday. It was held in conjunction with the Red Cross at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Their organization is made up of mothers and grandmothers of active duty and former military members.
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House celebrates ten years in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House celebrated its tenth birthday on Saturday. Thousands of people showed up to celebrate. There were food trucks, live music, and some special Genesee brews. There was also a celebratory dessert beer, the salted caramel chocolate porter. “You know I’ve been doing this...
WHEC TV-10
Local game developers connect with the public at Rochester Game Festival
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Institute of Technology held its annual game festival this afternoon. It was held at the brand new Magic Center on campus. More than 30 developers, students, and faculty presented new video and board games for visitors to play. The goal was to show the public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxinews.org
The Focus Theater officially opens in Sibley Square
The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center in Rochester, is officially open now in its new space at Sibley Square on Main St. The theater was originally located in the South Wedge, having opened in 2017, but it closed during the pandemic in 2020, and then the staff spent time working toward a new theater space.
Fringe Festival's Speigeltent is now smellier — in a good way
Rochester Fringe Festival is taking a cue from Las Vegas casinos and "scenting" its spiegeltent. Beer. Wine. Sweat. A potpourri of perfume. Damp canvas. A touch of wood. Windex. That can be the smell of the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent — the mahogany and mirrored traveling pavilion that is the prime entertainment venue for the Rochester Fringe Festival at Main and Gibbs streets — after a night of performances...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua’s Eastside Grill and Pub rebuilt by hand after fire
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Running the kitchen is a dream come true for Eastside Grill and Pub’s head chef Joe Herrera. “I’ve been working towards this ever since I started cooking 11 or 12 years ago,” Herrera said. But how many chefs can say they...
WHEC TV-10
Local food and drink vendors sold at Rochester Public Market for Foodlink’s Festival of Food
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Foodlink’s Festival of Food returned on Monday for the first time since 2019. People were able to choose from dozens of Rochester-area food and drink vendors at the Public Market. From restaurants, to wineries, to bakeries, and breweries, they had it all. There was also live music, raffles, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester community groups stepping up efforts to help victims, prevent future violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another violent weekend in Rochester has community organizations stepping up their efforts to help victims and prevent future violence. “It’s just devastating,” said Rise Up Rochester executive director Wanda Riddeway. “It’s heartbreaking.”. The organization consoles the families of every murder victim in...
WHEC TV-10
Honor Flight Rochester’s Mission 73 provides 57 veterans with “the trip of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Veterans returned to the Rochester Airport on Sunday after an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. Dozens of volunteers and community members were there to welcome them back from Mission 73. Honor Flight Rochester Missions provide local veterans with what has been described as “the trip...
Wegmans holds event for Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People pack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a successful launch last season, Fisher-Price is teaming up with Wegmans yet again to release a Bills-themed Little People pack. The "Go Bills!" pack will feature "Little People-ized" versions of Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and new this year, Stefon Diggs. To commemorate the new release,...
WHEC TV-10
Geva Theatre opens its 50th anniversary season Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday the Geva Theatre Center opened its 50th anniversary season. The arts giant has planned a year-long celebration of theatre in Rochester. The opening show for this season is Jane Eyre, a 19th century novel by Charlotte Bronte. This year Geva brought on a new art director, Elizabeth Williamson.
Clinton Crossings complex gets $71.5 million offer
A $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex is in the works. If it closes, the sale would be the largest deal yet to come out of the protracted settlement of Rochester entrepreneur Anthony Costello’s estate. A significant player in area real estate and development, Costello’s March...
newyorkupstate.com
Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets
The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants
Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
Comments / 1