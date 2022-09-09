ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Urban League of Rochester will hold summit to interrupt racism, News10NBC’s Lynette Adams will moderate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Urban League of Rochester will hold a three-day summit next week to help community members identify, interrupt, and dismantle racism. The summit runs from Monday, Sept. 19th until Wednesday, Sept. 21. The summit will be held virtually on Monday and Wednesday. It will be held in-person at the Hyatt Regency, 125 E. Main Street, on Tuesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Class of '58 remembers 64 years later

Bloomfield, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on Bloomfield High's class of '58. Friends reminiscing, a group full of cheers, a time to remember after 64 years. Bloomfield high alumni gathering to walk and to talk seeing white boards and screens have replaced blackboards and chalk. Walking hallways of...
BLOOMFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Blue Star Mothers hold blood drive in memory of 911

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In memory of the terror attacks on 911, the Rochester Blue Star Mothers held their annual 911 blood drive Saturday. It was held in conjunction with the Red Cross at the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Their organization is made up of mothers and grandmothers of active duty and former military members.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Genesee Brew House celebrates ten years in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House celebrated its tenth birthday on Saturday. Thousands of people showed up to celebrate. There were food trucks, live music, and some special Genesee brews. There was also a celebratory dessert beer, the salted caramel chocolate porter. “You know I’ve been doing this...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

The Focus Theater officially opens in Sibley Square

The Focus Theater, a comedy theater and training center in Rochester, is officially open now in its new space at Sibley Square on Main St. The theater was originally located in the South Wedge, having opened in 2017, but it closed during the pandemic in 2020, and then the staff spent time working toward a new theater space.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Fringe Festival's Speigeltent is now smellier — in a good way

Rochester Fringe Festival is taking a cue from Las Vegas casinos and "scenting" its spiegeltent. Beer. Wine. Sweat. A potpourri of perfume. Damp canvas. A touch of wood. Windex. That can be the smell of the Cristal Palace Spiegeltent — the mahogany and mirrored traveling pavilion that is the prime entertainment venue for the Rochester Fringe Festival at Main and Gibbs streets — after a night of performances...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WHEC TV-10

Geva Theatre opens its 50th anniversary season Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday the Geva Theatre Center opened its 50th anniversary season. The arts giant has planned a year-long celebration of theatre in Rochester. The opening show for this season is Jane Eyre, a 19th century novel by Charlotte Bronte. This year Geva brought on a new art director, Elizabeth Williamson.
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Buffalo Bills Little People toys on sale now at select Upstate NY Wegmans supermarkets

The Bills Mafia is comprised of fans of all ages and Fisher-Price has something in store for its littlest members this season and the young at heart. According to WGRZ, the Wegmans in Amherst, NY held a launch party for the new “Go Bills!” themed Little People pack over the weekend. The locally loved supermarket chain will have the sets for sale at stores throughout the Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse areas.
BUFFALO, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Sodus Point Restaurants

Sodus Point, New York’s history is rich – with the first pioneers arriving in the area during the late 1700s. During the war of 1812, it was attacked and burned by the British, rebuilt, and incorporated as a village in 1858. In the mid-1800s, Captain George Garlock utilized...
SODUS POINT, NY

