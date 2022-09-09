Effective: 2022-09-13 09:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 09:45:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Beaverhead; Big Horn; Broadwater; Carbon; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Gallatin; Granite; Jefferson; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Lincoln; Madison; Mineral; Missoula; Park; Powder River; Powell; Ravalli; Sanders; Silver Bow AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 1000 AM 9/14/2022 This alert will be updated again at 1000 AM 9/14/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Very Unhealthy As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Missoula, Libby, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown are Unhealthy As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Flathead Valley, Butte, Broadus are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings - Lockwood, Cut Bank, West Yellowstone, Lewistown, Great Falls, Dillon, Miles City, Bozeman, Helena are Moderate When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO