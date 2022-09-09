Read full article on original website
BBC
M6 stretch between Wednesbury and Cannock reopens
Part of the M6 motorway closed by a diesel spillage has reopened. Two lanes of the northbound carriageway between junction nine for Wednesbury and junction 11 for Cannock were closed throughout Monday. "Overnight emergency resurfacing works are complete. There are no significant delays in the area," said National Highways West...
BBC
Rotherham: Worker died after electrocution by overhead line
A man who died after being electrocuted by an overhead power cable at work suffered burns to more than a third of his body, an inquest heard. Steven Hill, 43, was working for waste firm TK Lynskey when he was electrocuted at their site in Common Lane in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, on 22 August 2020.
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Ryanair stewardess, 36, dies in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when she was run over by 'drug driver' on her way home from airport
A Ryanair stewardess has tragically died in hospital after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by the Ford Focus vehicle last Monday while walking around half a mile from Liverpool's John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were...
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When the ambulance crew arrived at the...
Nurse Was Allegedly Driving 130 mph Before Fatal L.A. Crash that Killed 5 — 40 mph More than Initially Believed
The crash killed 23-year-old pregnant mother Asherey Ryan, her infant son Alonzo, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, 38-year-old Lynette Noble, and 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis Nicole Linton, the nurse who was charged with murder for her alleged involvement in a fiery crash that killed five in Los Angeles in August, was allegedly driving 130 mph at the time of the collision, prosecutors said. In a motion filed last Friday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors said it was originally believed that Linton zoomed through the busy intersection on...
Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead
A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder. Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday. A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “We’ve lost such a...
Leeds Festival tragedy as teenage boy, 16, dies after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ - as police launch investigation
A 16-year-old boy has died today after he may have taken a 'grey or black' ecstasy tablet at Leeds Festival on Saturday night, police have said. West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation following the teenager's suspected drugs-related death. Officers were called around 10.16 on Saturday night and were informed...
Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time
A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
Couple jailed for forcing 5-year-old to lie in ice-cold bath for hours
A couple have been jailed after torturing their five-year-old girl “almost to death” by forcing her to lay down in an ice-cold bath for hours.The girl’s mother Georgia Newman, 29, and step-father Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, made the child lie in the bath for up to three hours for misbehaving, a court heard.Leeds Crown Court was told that when she became unresponsive, they tried to warm her up before eventually calling 999.When the paramedics got to the property in Leeds, West Yorkshire. the young girl was unconscious, blue in appearance and frothing at the mouth.She later suffered a seizure and...
Mystery over what led to deaths of two women, both aged 20, who veered off the road and plunged their car into a lake
Two women have died after their car crashed into a lake in Perth's northern suburbs. Bystanders tried to rescue the women, both aged 20, from the Aveley lake just after 6.40am on Sunday. 'Unfortunately, due to the location, tragically it was very difficult,' West Australian Police Inspector Craig Collins said.
Mother blasts 'inconsiderate moron' Mercedes driver after they parked car over pavement and left her unable to push her brain-damaged son along in his wheelchair
A mother has blasted a 'moron' Mercedes driver who dumped their car over the pavement which forced her to push her brain-damaged son into the road to get past. Michelle Williams, 59, from Bedworth, Warwickshire, was pushing her son Ashley Williams, 25, on his wheelchair when they encountered a Mercedes parked on the pavement along Furnace Road.
Teenager, 18, took own life after being removed from social services register
A teenage boy who took his own life was removed from children’s social services caseload just five months before, an inquest as heard.Jade Hutchings, 18, took his own life at his family home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex on May 21, 2020.An inquest into his death opened on Monday in Horsham and statements from his mother Beatrice and father Kerry said the family felt “multiple opportunities” to intervene had been missed and if they had not, Jade may still be alive.In a statement read out to the court, Mrs Hutchings said Jade’s issues first began in 2015 when she and...
