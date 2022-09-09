ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami

The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss

Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss

CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1

Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24. Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears

The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference

Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark

I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game

Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
AKRON, OH
NBC Sports

Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sirianni explains why Eagles used A.J. Brown all over the field in opener

After his incredible Week 1 performance, A.J. Brown said he was mad at himself because he didn’t get in the end zone. But he did everything else. Not only did Brown catch 10 passes on 13 targets for an incredible 155 yards, he did it in multiple ways and he did it from all over the field. It was a masterful performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson may be “pissed” about leaks from NFLPA to ESPN

The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson had done a very effective job of keeping extremely quiet any and all details about the offer(s) made by Baltimore to their franchise quarterback. That ended on Sunday, with Chris Mortensen of ESPN disclosing plenty of details about the contract. The report has the...
BALTIMORE, MD

