Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Von Miller Calls Out Leonard Fournette’s Block on Micah Parsons
The Dallas star wasn’t happy with the play either.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NBC Sports
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Guardians' Terry Francona on ban of defensive shifts: 'Hit the ball the other way'
Ahead of the weekend, New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor explained to reporters that he is a fan of the MLB rule changes that include a ban on the polarizing defensive shift, the implementation of a pitch clock, and larger bases starting next year. Lindor's former leader has expressed...
Yardbarker
Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb Being Recognized Following Week 1
Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb were among the Browns players who had an absolutely great showing against the Carolina Panthers. In the end, the Browns beat the Panthers, 26-24. Chubb has been nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Browns running back ran the ball 22 times for 141 rushing yards. Other players up for the award are Jonathan Taylor and D’Andre Swift.
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cavaliers considering interesting lineup move after Donovan Mitchell trade?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be ready to have some fun after trading for Donovan Mitchell. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports this week that there could be times the Cavs play big man Evan Mobley at small forward next year. Pluto adds that Kevin Love could slot in at the 4 with Jarrett Allen at the 5 in such lineups.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark
I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 2 game?
The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in an NFL Week 2 game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 2 picks and predictions for...
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NBC Sports
Sirianni explains why Eagles used A.J. Brown all over the field in opener
After his incredible Week 1 performance, A.J. Brown said he was mad at himself because he didn’t get in the end zone. But he did everything else. Not only did Brown catch 10 passes on 13 targets for an incredible 155 yards, he did it in multiple ways and he did it from all over the field. It was a masterful performance.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson may be “pissed” about leaks from NFLPA to ESPN
The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson had done a very effective job of keeping extremely quiet any and all details about the offer(s) made by Baltimore to their franchise quarterback. That ended on Sunday, with Chris Mortensen of ESPN disclosing plenty of details about the contract. The report has the...
Comments / 0