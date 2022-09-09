ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

10 Muskegon-area football teams featured in first AP rankings of 2022 season

Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – The Associated Press released its first statewide rankings for the 2022 high school football season and there was a strong representation from the Muskegon football community. Ten local teams were featured in the inaugural rankings, including six Top 10...
HIGH SCHOOL
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3

The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
SAGINAW, MI

