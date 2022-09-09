Read full article on original website
Here’s how MLive’s Top 50 in high school football fared in Week 3
We are one-third of the way through the high school football regular season. Here is how the Top 50 in Michigan fared in Week 3 games. 1. Belleville: beat Livonia Churchill 59-8; will host Wayne Memorial in Week 4. 2. De La Salle: beat Detroit UD Jesuit 55-13; will host...
Associated Press announces first high school football state rankings of 2022
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
10 Muskegon-area football teams featured in first AP rankings of 2022 season
Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – The Associated Press released its first statewide rankings for the 2022 high school football season and there was a strong representation from the Muskegon football community. Ten local teams were featured in the inaugural rankings, including six Top 10...
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 3
The third week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from across Michigan with a statewide Player of the Week post with input from all of our high school sports reporters.
Otsego boys cross country senior takes on expanded role for defending state champs
OTSEGO, MI – Running is a year-round commitment for members of Steve Long’s Otsego cross country team, and the Bulldogs have reaped the rewards of that dedication, including a 2021 state championship and a conference winning streak dating back to 2014. But for the past three spring seasons,...
Here are conference football standings in the Jackson area after Week 3
JACKSON -- Three weeks into the high school football season, conference races are starting to take shape. Obviously there is still plenty of season left, but some teams are starting to ease out in front of the pack, which others have a lot of work to get back into things.
Kent City sophomore runner wins MLive Muskegon Athlete of the Week honors
MUSKEGON – Lila Volkers showed plenty of potential last fall as a freshman runner on the Kent City girls cross country team with runner-up finishes at the CSAA Silver Conference championship meet and the Division 3 regional meet. She then went on to finish 14th overall at the Division...
