Read full article on original website
whothis
4d ago
luckily everyone is recording everything and ot proved these ladies are liars.
Reply
8
Shawn Garrison
2d ago
GREAT Woke/Cancel culture we live in, accepting ANY statement as fact BEFORE fully investigating. THEN trying to CORRECT the damage that was caused!!😡😡😡😡
Reply
2
2 N Glennnnnnn
3d ago
Full court press on all CNN type news programs during accusation phase. Now 30 seconds IF they bother at all to report it. Page 9 if you read a newspaper still lol
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Related
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
Angels with large ‘wings’ shield students from harm at Utah pride march
Supporters dressed as angels stepped in between people gathered to support Brigham Young University’s queer community and anti-LGBTQ+ protesters
What Baylor nation said about their experience at the home of future Big 12 rival BYU
Baylor fans and media members shared what they experienced from the atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium during BYU’s 26-20 win over Baylor.
FPI Predicts BYU-Oregon, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total
FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Investigation Of Alleged Volleyball Racism Conveniently Finds ‘No Evidence’ Of ‘Racial Heckling’
BYU's internal investigation of itself conveniently found no "evidence" a white fan accused of "racial heckling" called a Duke volleyball player the N-word. The post BYU Investigation Of Alleged Volleyball Racism Conveniently Finds ‘No Evidence’ Of ‘Racial Heckling’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Transgender student reveals she was rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
A transgender college student has received an outpouring of support after she revealed that she was rejected from every sorority she attempted to join during the student recruitment process at the University of Alabama.Over the last two years, incoming freshmen at the University of Alabama have taken to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to document their attempts to join Greek life at the university, with the process known as Alabama Rush Week or Bama Rush. As of Wednesday, the hashtag #BamaRush has accumulated more than 1.6bn views on TikTok.During the sorority rush period, students interested in...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Johnny Manziel Has 1-Word Reaction To Texas A&M's Stunning Upset Loss
It's been a while since Texas A&M was a legitimate contender. In fact, you probably need to go back to the Johnny Manziel days. The Aggies were stunned by the App State Mountaineers this Saturday night in a shocking 20-17 upset at College Station. Manziel, the former Texas A&M star...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Draymond Green gets into it with Akron players at Michigan State football game
Nobody is immune from Draymond Green’s trash talk, not even [checks notes] college kids nearly a decade-and-a-half his junior. Video went viral Saturday of the Golden State Warriors star Green trading words with Akron players ahead of their showdown against Michigan State. Green, a Spartans alum, was inducted this weekend into the Michigan State Hall of Fame and stuck around for Saturday’s home game against Akron.
Deseret News
WCC releases statement backing BYU’s investigation into racism
The West Coast Conference said BYU “conducted a transparent and thorough investigation.”
BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Ranked Matchup at Oregon
BYU will wear a third combination in as many games against Oregon
The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over No. 9 Baylor
The 10 players that graded out the best in BYU's win over future conference foe Baylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Social Media Reactions to BYU's Win Over Baylor
The BYU-Baylor rollercoaster caught social media's attention on Saturday night
Phoenix Suns Owner Who Dropped the N-Word Is Banned for a Year
The owner of the Phoenix Suns and its sister team, Phoenix Mercury, has been suspended for a year following an independent investigation by the NBA into allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment. The investigation found that Robert Sarver “repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others” at least five times during his 18-year tenure with the teams, engaged in “inequitable conduct” with female employees, made “inappropriate comments” about women’s appearances, made “sex-related comments in the workplace,” and engaged in “demeaning and harsh treatment of employees,” according to a statement released by the NBA on Tuesday. Sarver will not be allowed to attend games, represent the teams, or make business decisions during his suspension. He’s also being smacked with a $10 million fine, the maximum permitted by the NBA, and will be required to complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022 Read it at ESPN
Indiana Basketball to Hold First Ever Pro Day on Oct. 7
The Indiana men's basketball program will hold its first ever Pro Day on Friday, Oct. 7. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited to see the 2022-23 Hoosiers go through a pro-style combine workout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
5 Eye-Popping Stats From BYU's Win Over Baylor
BYU took down #9 Baylor last night. It took them two overtime periods to clinch the win, but Kalani Sitake and his squad picked up a home win over a Top 10 program. If you somehow missed the game and you are just learning that BYU beat Baylor last night, you probably think it was on the shoulders of the BYU offense to outscore the Bears. BYU's offense played a key role and made big plays in big moments, but it was the BYU defense that put BYU in a position to win the game.
All Syracuse Q&A: Breaking Down Purdue Football's Week 3 Opponent
Ahead of Purdue football's upcoming matchup with Syracuse, Boilermakers Country caught up with Josh Crawford of All Syracuse to find out more about the Orange.
247Sports
PHOTOS #2: Southern Utah vs. Utah
"The No. 13 University of Utah Football team scored the most points in a game since 1973, dominating the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 73-7. The Utes improved to 1-1 on the season. Utah finished the game with 599 yards on offense (247 rush, 352 pass) while holding Southern Utah to just...
NBC News
461K+
Followers
55K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18