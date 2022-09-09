The owner of the Phoenix Suns and its sister team, Phoenix Mercury, has been suspended for a year following an independent investigation by the NBA into allegations of racial abuse and sexual harassment. The investigation found that Robert Sarver “repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others” at least five times during his 18-year tenure with the teams, engaged in “inequitable conduct” with female employees, made “inappropriate comments” about women’s appearances, made “sex-related comments in the workplace,” and engaged in “demeaning and harsh treatment of employees,” according to a statement released by the NBA on Tuesday. Sarver will not be allowed to attend games, represent the teams, or make business decisions during his suspension. He’s also being smacked with a $10 million fine, the maximum permitted by the NBA, and will be required to complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct.The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022 Read it at ESPN

