Indianapolis, IN

Butler basketball snubbed again on network TV schedule

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
As has been the case in recent basketball seasons, Big East schedule-makers don’t consider the Butler Bulldogs a marquee attraction.

In the schedule released Friday, none of the Bulldogs' 20 Big East games is set for the Fox or CBS networks. Two on Fox are possible: Sunday, Jan. 22, at Connecticut and Saturday, March 4, at Xavier.

The latter, the regular-season finale, pairs Xavier’s Sean Miller against Butler’s Thad Matta, both in their first seasons coaching at former schools.

Insider:Takeaways from Butler's 4-0 trip include breakouts by Manny Bates, Chuck Harris

All of Butler’s other Big East games will be nationally televised by FS1 or CBS Sports Network.

Matta has taken over for one of his former players, LaVall Jordan, who was fired after five seasons. The Bulldogs were 14-19 last season, 6-14 in the Big East. A 4-6 conference home record was their worst since the first year in the Big East, 2014.

Butler has not played in the NCAA tournament since 2018, missing out in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Butler retained all but one of the players eligible to return and added four transfers.

Fox will televise 17 regular-season games, two wild-card selections March 4 and the Big East tournament championship game March 11. CBS has three telecasts: Oklahoma at Villanova, Dec. 3; Xavier at Creighton, Jan. 28; Connecticut at St. John’s, Feb. 25.

Beginning of Big East play could be difficult for the Bulldogs. Their opening games are against two of the conference’s top-rated teams: Connecticut at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 17 and at Creighton on Dec. 22. Butler has never beaten UConn and has lost seven in a row at Creighton.

FS1 will provide live look-in coverage of opening night Nov. 7, which includes Butler’s home game against New Orleans. Full coverage will be on the Fox Sports app.

Butler will play 16 games at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Its Big East home schedule includes two Fridays, two Saturdays and one Sunday.

The Bulldogs play neither Marquette nor Xavier until February. By then, they will have played UConn, Creighton, Providence and Seton Hall twice each.

Tipoff times and TV assignments for games Nov. 14 at Penn State and Dec. 10 at California are to be announced.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

Butler 2022-23 schedule

Oct. 29, Sat., Tiffin (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 1, Tues., Davenport (exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 7, Mon., New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (whiparound)

Nov. 14, Mon., at Penn State, TBA

Nov. 17, Thurs., St. Francis, 6:30 p.m., FS2

Nov. 19, Sat., The Citadel, 7 p.m., FS2

Nov. 23, Wed., vs. Tennessee at Paradise Island, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 24, Thurs., vs. BYU or USC at Paradise Island, Bahamas, 1:30 or 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPN3

Nov. 25, Fri., vs. TBA at Paradise Island, Bahamas

Nov. 30, Wed., Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Dec. 3, Sat., Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m., FS1

Dec. 6, Tues., Yale, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Dec. 10, Sat., at California, TBA

Dec. 17, Sat., Connecticut, 7 p.m., FS1

Dec. 22, Thurs., at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1

Dec. 29, Thurs., Providence, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 1, Sun., at Georgetown, 6:30 pm., FS1

Jan. 4, Wed., DePaul, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Jan. 7, Sat., at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 10, Tues., at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 13, Fri., Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1

Jan. 17, Tues., Creighton, 6:30 or 7 p.m., FS1

Jan. 22, Sun., at Connecticut, noon Fox or FS1

Jan. 25, Wed., at Providence, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 28, Sat., Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1

Feb. 4, Sat., at Marquette, 2 p.m., FS1

Feb. 7, Tues., St. John’s, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 10, Fri., Xavier, 6:30 or 7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 14, Tues., at Villanova, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Feb. 19, Sun., Georgetown, 3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 22, Wed. at DePaul, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 28, Tues., Marquette, 6:30 p.m., FS1

March 4, Sat., at Xavier, TBA, Fox or FS1

March 8-11, Wed.-Sat, at Big East tournament, FS1 and Fox

Comments / 0

 

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2024 5-star wing Naas Cunningham

The IU staff stopped by Overtime Elite and offered the top-ranked basketball player in the high school class of 2024 on Monday. 6-foot-7 wing Naas Cunningham announced an offer from IU on his Twitter page. “Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University,” Cunningham wrote. “Go Hoosiers!”. Cunningham...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version

Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
AL.com

Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame; Marcus Freeman first Irish coach to start 0-3

No. 8 Notre Dame paid Marshall $1.25 million to travel to South Bend. The Thundering Herd took the money, then beat the No. 8 team Saturday 26-21. Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked the Irish, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Senate Weighs In On IUPUI Separation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — After 52 years of IUPUI, Last month Purdue University announced they will be parting ways with Indiana University, to lay their own ground in Indianapolis. Purdue Senate member David Sanders, sees this as a positive. “Purdue is actually laying claim to part of IUPUI....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!

Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
woofboomnews.com

President Seems to Say, Don’t Blame BSU

With all the talk about loan forgiveness for college students, some are saying that universities might see this as a time to increase their costs – President Mearns at Ball State told me that to date, they have not done so. Recently, he made a presentation to the Indiana...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

readthereporter.com

WTHR

Inside Indiana Business

WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
WISH-TV

Indy Jazz Fest 2022, Oct. 1 & 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Indy Jazz Fest is back in town at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park in Indianapolis for 2022. Indy Jazz Fest Festival director, David Allee joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the upcoming festival. Tickets can be purchased here. Learn more about the Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
INDIANA STATE
