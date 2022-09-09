Larimer County wildfire 30% contained: Officials

The County Road 21 fire burning north of Fort Collins did not grow overnight thanks to light precipitation, officials said. On Friday morning the fire remained between 500 acres to 600 acres in size. Courtesy of the Poudre Fire Agency

The County Road 21 fire burning in Larimer County just north of Fort Collins "held" overnight thanks to light precipitation and remained between 500 and 600 acres in size Friday, Larimer County Sheriff's officials said.

The blaze burning in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21 is about 30% contained, the agency announced on Twitter before noon.

About 60 personnel are assigned to the fire that ignited Thursday afternoon and prompted mandatory evacuations in parts of the areas around Highway 287 and county roads 21, 56 and 66.

Just before 1 p.m. Friday, fire officials announced all voluntary evacuations were dropped and mandatory evacuations are now voluntary.

Residents living in the area south of County Road 66 to Highway 287, west of County Road 21C, and east of Highway 287 are now under voluntary evacuations. Residents should be cautious and watch for fire personnel in the area.

County Road 23 is also reopen to northbound traffic.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Incident command officials estimated 60 homes have been impacted by the fire and evacuations, but no structures have been lost, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

This is a developing story and will be updated.