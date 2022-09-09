ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

High Desert-based Los Pollos Bros. expands restaurant brand through franchising

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y69iJ_0howoBsb00

A High Desert business owner, who successfully opened two Los Pollos Bros. restaurants amid the COVID-19 shutdown, is about to expand his mom-and-pop chicken empire.

Jose Perez told the Daily Press that he’s been approved to begin franchising his restaurant, which has been built on the cornerstone of his specially-marinated rotisserie-style chicken that takes nearly three hours to cook.

“My interest in franchising began to grow after opening our third restaurant last year,” said Perez, 40. “That interest was fueled when I was overwhelmed with requests from customers asking me to open stores in different parts of the High Desert and Southern California.”

Perez soon began researching how to expand his brand through independent operators willing to maintain the quality and service exhibited at his restaurants in Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.

Joining the Los Pollos Bros. family

Franchisees will need a passion and understanding that the Los Pollos Bros. brand includes a full menu of items that are made daily, in-house and from scratch, Perez said.

Some of the menu items include tacos, burritos, taquitos, nachos, quesadillas, sopes, beans, rice, menu bowls, boneless wings and rotisserie-style chicken meals.

Storefront franchise opportunities can range from an investment of $244,800 to $532,000, which includes a one-time franchise fee of $30,000.

The initial investment covers many essential expenses associated with opening a franchise location, such as fixtures, furniture, inventory and construction of any leasehold improvements.

Franchisees are required to pay 6% of the store’s gross sales on royalty and advertising fees.

New store operators will be required to participate in a 59-hour training program that includes all aspects of the company’s business model, including menu, food prices, cooking techniques, and more.

Perez hopes the challenges that he faces in the restaurant industry — such as fuel prices, inventory costs and employee retention — are mitigated for potential franchisees.

“The franchising world is new to me, so it’s going to take some time before it takes off,” Perez said. “I’m hoping that the right people who believe in what we’re doing will join the Los Pollos Bros. family.”

Los Pollos Bros. history

Perez opened his first restaurant in 2005 under a different name and model. Ten years later, he transformed his restaurant, which included changing its name to Los Pollos Bros.

In 2020, Perez opened the Apple Valley location at a shuttered Taco Bell just as state officials ordered nearly 40 million Californians to stay home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

At the time, businesses closed their doors or remained open with restrictions, school districts suspended classes, gyms and movie theaters shuttered and many filed for unemployment.

Perez said he could have postponed the opening but realized that many of his employees were struggling and needed a paycheck.

Perez credited his first drive-through location as the secret ingredient that allowed the Apple Valley store to open.

During a store tour, Perez showed off the heart of the kitchen: Two commercial chicken rotisserie machines that came with a price tag of nearly $20,000 each.

“One of these rotisseries will cook 56 chickens every 2 ½ hours,” Perez said. “They come out hot and dripping with tasty juices.”

In 2021, Perez opened his third restaurant inside the building that formerly housed the Cancun Mexican & Seafood restaurant on Main Street in Hesperia.

The 2,900-square-foot restaurant is unique from his Apple Valley and Victorville locations because the Hesperia location offers a larger indoor dining area, patio seating and a full bar.

Opening each location came with a different set of hurdles, Perez said. For Hesperia, the challenges include the bar itself, which offers wine, beer, mixed drinks and a variety of bar food, such as boneless wings and chicharrones (fried pork rinds).

The Hesperia Los Pollos Bros. is located at 15550 Main Street. The Apple Valley restaurant is at 12218 Apple Valley Road, Suite 201. The Victorville location at 12190 on Hesperia Road.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 5

DieselDave
3d ago

It use to be Juan Pollo. He went independently and took Juan Pollo’s recipes. He didn’t create his own, he stole it. And he raise the prices like crazy.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse

3:05 p.m. Cal Fire confirmed that the fire has gone from 4 acres to 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage. #OpportunityIC - Fire is now 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage, apprx 15' - 20' high. Incident Update Sheet: https://t.co/2fAiFSwbtB pic.twitter.com/yg8KsInLxA— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 12, 2022 Original Report 2:56 The post 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage burn at Riverside warehouse appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Porto's Bakery to Open New Location in Downtown Disney

One of SoCal's most popular bakeries will soon be opening its doors at Downtown Disney. Porto’s Bakery and Café announced on Sunday that they will be opening a new location in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim. The popular Cuban café chain currently has six locations in Southern...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Apple Valley, CA
Business
Local
California Restaurants
City
Apple Valley, CA
Hesperia, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Hesperia, CA
City
Victorville, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Mall of Victor Valley adds tenants

The Mall of Victor Valley has added five stores, adding nearly 20,000 square feet to its specialty tenant mix. In the past month, the Victorville shopping mall has welcomed Cotton On, an Australian fashionwear chain, opened a 4,917-square-foot shop, according to Terri Relf, the Victorville mall’s senior marketing manager.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties

Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

After a decade, San Bernardino’s bankruptcy case closed

A federal judge has closed out the bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that grappled with a dire cash shortage a decade ago, officials said Monday. The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the case last week because the city had resolved claims and […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Franchising#Seafood Restaurant#High Desert#Gyms#Food Prices#Food Drink#The Daily Press#The Los Pollos Bros
notebookcheck.net

Tesla to build the world's biggest CCS-compatible Supercharger locations with Magic Docks

After being snubbed by Texas for EV charger subsidies, Tesla managed to win the proposed US$6.4 million in grants from the California Energy Commission for building four Supercharger locations, three of which are vying for the title of world's largest. The state's Clean Transportation Program Rural Electric Vehicle Charging project has awarded money to 17 out of 28 applications, and four of those belonged to Tesla:
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy