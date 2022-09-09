ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IA

Opinion: Learn more about Johnson County group that supports aging in place

By Terri Larson
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaKTy_0howo9CO00

There’s a T-shirt out there I find myself relating to more and more with each passing year, which says: “I thought getting older would take longer.”

Like others my age or above, I’ve seen tremendous change in all aspects of life. And as we age, we discover personal changes occur that often catch us by surprise. But, when pressed about aging, most folks are rather happy to wake up each morning and still be vertical, even though knees and backs sometimes protest.

I’m part of a local organization called Tools and Resources for Active, Independent Living (TRAIL of Johnson County for short), designed to help people when those knees and backs protest too much. We’re five years old now, and during that time we’ve gained recognition as a go-to group of volunteers who provide resources to enable people to age in the places they call home.

Numerous surveys show that many people want to continue living in their own homes, and COVID-19 singlehandedly demonstrated a huge pro of living at home — people can control who enters their home, which is paramount to remaining healthy.

TRAIL volunteers are vital to our success. TRAIL offers a variety of services to help its members remain in their homes:

  • Volunteer services such as daily check-in calls, simple chores and errands, home technology assistance, small repairs, transportation, health care services navigation and advocacy, and house checks while away.
  • This year, TRAIL created the Life Transition Service for members who face a hospitalization, family or personal crisis, decline in health or wellness, or who wish to plan for future caretaking needs.
  • Participation in TRAIL-sponsored social events, such as book groups, hiking, kayaking, coffees, educational programs and group outings. This service has been a huge draw for many of our members. The smiles of friendship we see at gatherings could light up the night sky.
  • Peace of mind, for both our members and their families, especially those children who live out of the area. TRAIL can provide a measure of comfort for them knowing there’s someone dependable to call upon if a little extra attention is required for a house or transportation need.

If you or a family member who could benefit from our services want to learn more, visit our website at trailofjohnsoncounty.org or our Facebook page at TRAILofJohnsonCounty. Our email is info@trailofjohnsoncounty.org, or call us at 319-800-9003.

If you’re feeling philanthropic and would like to support our goals and values, know that your dollars will be wisely spent on services and subsidized memberships for income-eligible individuals. If you’re looking for a worthwhile volunteer opportunity, contact us and we’ll see if it’s a good fit. TRAIL is an organization everyone hopes exists when they’re ready to adjust to the changes of aging.

And now, as we part, a little humor for your day:

A retired man volunteering at a hospital visited one day and brought along his portable keyboard. After telling jokes and singing songs at a patient’s bedside, he said his goodbyes and said, “I hope you get better soon,” to which the elderly gentleman coughed and replied, “I hope you get better, too.”

Terri Larson is president of the board of TRAIL of Johnson County

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?

There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Two hospitalized at UIHC after Washington County tractor accident

Two people have been transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a tractor accident in Washington County. According to Washington County dispatch records, deputies reported a tractor rollover on 310th Street northwest of Brighton just after 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Two victims were transported to the UIHC. Their conditions have not been released.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
Johnson County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Health
County
Johnson County, IA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa

The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport held their most recent job fair in an airport hangar. Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications says she loves working at the airport, “I think it is the greatest place to work in the region, myself.”. Several companies at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
ktvo.com

Pekin mom insists child was bullied before school altercation

PACKWOOD, Iowa — A mother of one of the students involved in an altercation at Pekin schools is breaking her silence. Jessica Winn is apologizing for her daughter’s behavior shown in a video that went viral last week. I want to apologize as a mother to a mother...
PACKWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Aging#Independent Living#The Life Transi
WHO 13

One dead in Jones County ATV accident

JONES COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away in an ATV accident in Olin early Saturday morning. The Iowa DNR and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash at 3:30 a.m. near the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area. According to a DNR press release, James Daniel Minor, 35, drove […]
KCRG.com

Gunshots heard in Cedar Rapids neighborhood, one potentially hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reports of gunshots in a Cedar Rapids neighborhood led to an investigation on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:23 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of Ninth Street NW and D Avenue NW. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle and shed in the 500 block of Ninth Street NW with damage, along with shell casings behind a residence.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos

Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
Radio Iowa

U-I, ISU enrollments go in different directions for fall semester

Fall enrollment at the University of Iowa is up slightly, while Iowa State University saw another drop. ISU reports a decrease of 739 students for the fall semester, putting overall enrollment at 29,969. It is the sixth straight year fall enrollment has dropped in Ames since enrollment peaked in 2016 at 36,291 students.
97X

This Is Why Bettendorf’s New Waterpark Will Not Be Indoors

Bettendorf's new waterpark at 'The Landing' will not be indoors and city leaders are sharing why. The Bettendorf City Council met on Tuesday night to review results from the survey conducted about the new 'The Landing' project, including the waterpark. According to the Quad-City Times, about half of the comments sent to the city asked them to consider making the waterpark indoors instead of outdoors.
BETTENDORF, IA
B100

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City

I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

913
Followers
753
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy