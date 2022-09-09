Opinion: Learn more about Johnson County group that supports aging in place

There’s a T-shirt out there I find myself relating to more and more with each passing year, which says: “I thought getting older would take longer.”

Like others my age or above, I’ve seen tremendous change in all aspects of life. And as we age, we discover personal changes occur that often catch us by surprise. But, when pressed about aging, most folks are rather happy to wake up each morning and still be vertical, even though knees and backs sometimes protest.

I’m part of a local organization called Tools and Resources for Active, Independent Living (TRAIL of Johnson County for short), designed to help people when those knees and backs protest too much. We’re five years old now, and during that time we’ve gained recognition as a go-to group of volunteers who provide resources to enable people to age in the places they call home.

Numerous surveys show that many people want to continue living in their own homes, and COVID-19 singlehandedly demonstrated a huge pro of living at home — people can control who enters their home, which is paramount to remaining healthy.

TRAIL volunteers are vital to our success. TRAIL offers a variety of services to help its members remain in their homes:

Volunteer services such as daily check-in calls, simple chores and errands, home technology assistance, small repairs, transportation, health care services navigation and advocacy, and house checks while away.

This year, TRAIL created the Life Transition Service for members who face a hospitalization, family or personal crisis, decline in health or wellness, or who wish to plan for future caretaking needs.

Participation in TRAIL-sponsored social events, such as book groups, hiking, kayaking, coffees, educational programs and group outings. This service has been a huge draw for many of our members. The smiles of friendship we see at gatherings could light up the night sky.

Peace of mind, for both our members and their families, especially those children who live out of the area. TRAIL can provide a measure of comfort for them knowing there’s someone dependable to call upon if a little extra attention is required for a house or transportation need.

If you or a family member who could benefit from our services want to learn more, visit our website at trailofjohnsoncounty.org or our Facebook page at TRAILofJohnsonCounty. Our email is info@trailofjohnsoncounty.org, or call us at 319-800-9003.

If you’re feeling philanthropic and would like to support our goals and values, know that your dollars will be wisely spent on services and subsidized memberships for income-eligible individuals. If you’re looking for a worthwhile volunteer opportunity, contact us and we’ll see if it’s a good fit. TRAIL is an organization everyone hopes exists when they’re ready to adjust to the changes of aging.

And now, as we part, a little humor for your day:

A retired man volunteering at a hospital visited one day and brought along his portable keyboard. After telling jokes and singing songs at a patient’s bedside, he said his goodbyes and said, “I hope you get better soon,” to which the elderly gentleman coughed and replied, “I hope you get better, too.”

Terri Larson is president of the board of TRAIL of Johnson County