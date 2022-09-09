Pickleball: This website makes it easy to volunteer at top tournaments

Volunteering at tournaments is a great way to see a lot of top-notch pickleball action, support the sport, meet new people, learn new skills and maybe even rub elbows with a few stars. If you're keen to find events at which to volunteer, you need to know about pickleballdesk.com.

The Pickleball Desk website allows you to create an account and see events to volunteer for all over the country. So, say you're headed to Florida, and looking for something to do on your trip. Maybe you can participate in something there.

When you create a profile, you can designate your preferred T-shirt size, emergency contacts, and any ratings you have that qualify you for certain jobs, like scoreboard operating. Some "volunteer" gigs like refereeing are paid, and the website allows you to register a Venmo, Zelle or Paypal account to get your money directly sent.

Currently, the website is the place to sign up to be a volunteer at the Margaritaville 2022 USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in November. Even if you have no "credentials" yet in the official pickleball world, there are still many jobs you can volunteer for, including:

Championship Court ball retriever

Information kiosk staffers

Gate volunteers

Ushers

Medal managers

Net and court checkers

Player check-in

Pro player lounge attendant

Pro practice court monitor

Pro practice court tapers

Swag bag team

Referee tent staff

VIP Lounge credential checker

Volunteer check-in staff

There are detailed descriptions of what each job entails listed on the website, and specific shift sign-ups. That makes it easy to decide what suits your schedule and your interests.

If the Indian Wells event isn't enough for you, or doesn't fit your schedule, Pickleball Desk will also show you other upcoming Southern California events that are looking for volunteers, such as the 2022 California State Games in Coronado Sept. 23-25, the 2022 Poway Classic in Poway Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and the 2022 Palm Desert Open right here in the valley, which will be Oct. 28-30 at Palm Desert Resort Tennis & Pickleball, 77333 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert.

For more information on Pickleball Desk, check out this video: https://vimeo.com/394785699

Coach Mary’s tip of the week: Volleys!

A volley is a ball that is taken out of the air. You do not wait for it to bounce. Remember, you cannot volley if your feet are in the kitchen.

Many of my students have come from raw beginners to progressing to advanced beginners, and they are ready to commit to hitting third-shot drops and moving to the net.

If you are not already attempting to do this, I strongly encourage you to take some classes or find a drilling partner that will help you through this important transition stage in your pickleball journey. Otherwise, you will not need to know how to volley.

This video from Jordan Briones https://youtu.be/SRJ28-ldlPM is for advanced-level players, but it can be modified for all levels. I suggest you watch it.

Jordan demonstrates a progression of:

Down-the-line volleys

Down-the-line closing and close volleys

Forehand-to-forehand volleys

Backhand-to-backhand volleys

Figure 8 volleys

Cross-court volleys

Quick feed response volleys

If you do not watch the ball, and you pay attention to the footwork, body position and paddle position, you will learn more from this video. (For beginners, you could do these same drills with dinks to allow for more time.)

Some simple volleying tips:

Paddle in front.

Soft grip.

Weight on balls of your feet, balanced, not stepping or lunging.

Paddle face aimed at your target

Knees bent, chest up.

One of my heroes, Queen Elizabeth II passed this week, and I just want to take a pause. Seventy years of service, through the pains and toils and triumphs of leadership. It is easy to follow ... much more strength and determination is required to lead. “Keep Calm and Carry On.”

Let’s try to do this every day, on and off the court.

Have a question or comment? Email us at pickleball@desertsun.com.