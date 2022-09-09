ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Pickleball: This website makes it easy to volunteer at top tournaments

By Mary Barsaleau and Julie Makinen
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiEtY_0howo7Qw00

Volunteering at tournaments is a great way to see a lot of top-notch pickleball action, support the sport, meet new people, learn new skills and maybe even rub elbows with a few stars. If you're keen to find events at which to volunteer, you need to know about pickleballdesk.com.

The Pickleball Desk website allows you to create an account and see events to volunteer for all over the country. So, say you're headed to Florida, and looking for something to do on your trip. Maybe you can participate in something there.

When you create a profile, you can designate your preferred T-shirt size, emergency contacts, and any ratings you have that qualify you for certain jobs, like scoreboard operating. Some "volunteer" gigs like refereeing are paid, and the website allows you to register a Venmo, Zelle or Paypal account to get your money directly sent.

Currently, the website is the place to sign up to be a volunteer at the Margaritaville 2022 USA Pickleball National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in November. Even if you have no "credentials" yet in the official pickleball world, there are still many jobs you can volunteer for, including:

  • Championship Court ball retriever
  • Information kiosk staffers
  • Gate volunteers
  • Ushers
  • Medal managers
  • Net and court checkers
  • Player check-in
  • Pro player lounge attendant
  • Pro practice court monitor
  • Pro practice court tapers
  • Swag bag team
  • Referee tent staff
  • VIP Lounge credential checker
  • Volunteer check-in staff

There are detailed descriptions of what each job entails listed on the website, and specific shift sign-ups. That makes it easy to decide what suits your schedule and your interests.

If the Indian Wells event isn't enough for you, or doesn't fit your schedule, Pickleball Desk will also show you other upcoming Southern California events that are looking for volunteers, such as the 2022 California State Games in Coronado Sept. 23-25, the 2022 Poway Classic in Poway Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and the 2022 Palm Desert Open right here in the valley, which will be Oct. 28-30 at Palm Desert Resort Tennis & Pickleball, 77333 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert.

For more information on Pickleball Desk, check out this video: https://vimeo.com/394785699

Coach Mary’s tip of the week: Volleys!

A volley is a ball that is taken out of the air. You do not wait for it to bounce. Remember, you cannot volley if your feet are in the kitchen.

Many of my students have come from raw beginners to progressing to advanced beginners, and they are ready to commit to hitting third-shot drops and moving to the net.

If you are not already attempting to do this, I strongly encourage you to take some classes or find a drilling partner that will help you through this important transition stage in your pickleball journey. Otherwise, you will not need to know how to volley.

This video from Jordan Briones https://youtu.be/SRJ28-ldlPM is for advanced-level players, but it can be modified for all levels. I suggest you watch it.

Jordan demonstrates a progression of:

  • Down-the-line volleys
  • Down-the-line closing and close volleys
  • Forehand-to-forehand volleys
  • Backhand-to-backhand volleys
  • Figure 8 volleys
  • Cross-court volleys
  • Quick feed response volleys

If you do not watch the ball, and you pay attention to the footwork, body position and paddle position, you will learn more from this video. (For beginners, you could do these same drills with dinks to allow for more time.)

Some simple volleying tips:

  • Paddle in front.
  • Soft grip.
  • Weight on balls of your feet, balanced, not stepping or lunging.
  • Paddle face aimed at your target
  • Knees bent, chest up.

One of my heroes, Queen Elizabeth II passed this week, and I just want to take a pause. Seventy years of service, through the pains and toils and triumphs of leadership. It is easy to follow ... much more strength and determination is required to lead. “Keep Calm and Carry On.”

Let’s try to do this every day, on and off the court.

Have a question or comment? Email us at pickleball@desertsun.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pickleball#The Pickleball Desk#Championship Court#Pro Practice Court#Vip Lounge
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy