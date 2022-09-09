ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Roundup: Pontiac, PC golfers hit the links

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 4 days ago
Peoria (Notre Dame) was dominant as the Irish claimed a boys' golf triangular match at The Oaks at River's Edge Thursday. PND finished 24 strokes better than second-place Pontiac and more than 50 strokes ahead of El Paso-Gridley and Woodland.

Cooper Koch was medalist with a one-under 35 to pace Notre Dame. The Irish had three players break 40 and their fourth scorer tied for the fourth lowest score among the field of competitors.

This helped PND tally a 152 as a team. Pontiac was second at 176 and EPG placed third with a 205. Woodland was fourth at 224.

Michael Kuska was low for the Indians with a 42. Cayden Masching and Zach Masching each came in with a 44 and Peyton Von Holten completed the PTHS scoring with a 46. Zayn Eilts shot 49 and Henry Brummel tallied 54.

Garrison Meyer led the Titans with a 49, edging Landon Dohman (50) by a stroke to take team low. Caden Deckard and Mitchell Wilson each had a 53 to complete the EPG scoring. Wyatt Czapar came in with a 58 and Alex Hepp had a 62.

Carter Ruff led Woodland with a 53.

PC-Olympia Boys

FAIRBURY — Tucker Stoller found the Indian Creek Golf Course to his liking as he toured the nine holes using 38 strokes to lead host Prairie Central to a 162-187 boys' dual match victory over Olympia Thursday.

Carson Friedman finished with a 40 and Easton Friedman tallied a 41 for the Hawks. Teegan Quinn's 43 completed the PC scoring. Connor Gibson shot a 43 and Jack Schahrer came in with a 44.

Tony Schahrer had a 41 to lead the Prairie Central junior varsity squad, who won 183-209. Lane Whitfill was next at 46 and Acer Kratochvil had a 47. Lakin Bachtold completed the scoring with a 49. Cooper Gentry (50) and Braxton Fuoss (57) also competed.

Prairie Central-Pontiac Girls

Ella Compton was able to tame the Wolf Creek Golf Course as she led Prairie Central to a girls' dual golf victory over host Pontiac Thursday.

Compton chalked up a 40 to claim medalist honors as the Hawks posted a 191-220 victory over the Indians.

One stroke separated the three other PC scorers. Taylor Kafer and Adri Cottrell each finished with a 50 and Lucy Whitfill put up a 51. Also competing for the Hawks were Emma Bachtold with a 56 and Kaylee Skaggs with a 59. Madyson Davis (64), Isabelle Buchenau (66) and Abbey Bachtold (69) also played.

Libby Larkin led the Indians with a 45. Addi Mauser shot a 54 while Abby Matern had a 58 and Olivia Lindsay came in with a 63. Natalie Zimmerman shot 65.

El Paso-Gridley Girls

PEORIA — Sarah Bond is pushing her way to making noise in the state tournament golf series with her on the golf course. For the 16th time in as many events this season, Bond claimed medalist honors as El Paso-Gridley edged Dunlap and Peoria (Woodruff) in a girls' triangular match at Kellogg Golf Course Thursday.

Bond finished one-over par with her 37 in taking low honors and pacing the Titans. Lydia Hall shot a 52, Caroline Quam came in with a 54 and Chloe Atkins put up a 55 to complete the EPG scoring.

Where the Titans won the match was with the fifth-player score, which was provided by Sophie Hall.

EPG and Dunlap finished with a 198 to tie for first, but the difference came with Sophie Hall's 56 at No. 5. Dunlap's No. 5 score was a 63. Woodruff finished with a 208.

Hannah Kurz had a 57 for EPG, which now holds a 12-2 record.

Pontiac-Morris Swimming

Emma Nelson scored both of Pontiac's first-place event points as the Indians battled with the Morris Redskins in a girls' swimming dual meet Thursday at the Natatorium.

Nelson won the individual medley in 2 minutes, 46.74 seconds for the Tribe's first event victory. Nelson won the breast stroke in 1:24.33.

Morris won the other 10 events in tallying 124 points to Pontiac's 50.

The Indians placed second in four events, including each of the three relays. Ryan Bean was runnerup in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:14.96.

Pontiac was second in the medley relay to open the meet. The quartet of Abby Lauritsen, Bean, Nelson and Kassyn Harcharik combined for a time of 2:30.8, just a half second behind the winning Morris quartet.

Ellora McCullough, Eliza Stock, Haidyn Francis and Harcharik came in second in the 200 freestyle relay at 2:25.66.

Bean, Harcharik, Lauritsen and Nelson teamed to take second in the meet's final event, the 400 freestyle relay, in 5:05.83.

Placing third for the Indians were Bean in the 50 freestyle (32.36 seconds) and Lauritsen in the 400 free (6:17.13).

IN THIS ARTICLE
