Palestine, IL

Palestine library releases new books

By By Angela Downing
Robinson Daily News
 4 days ago

The Palestine Public Library has announced its new book releases for the month of September.
The library is also bringing back Yoga With Susannah beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. The classes begin at 5 p.m. every Monday and costs $5. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat and any props you may use such as a block or blanket.
The library hosts an Adult Book Club that meets on the second Thursday of each month. The club meets from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and discussion will be on the book being read during that time. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to attend.
Fiction
The Getaway by Emily March (on order).
The Ways We Hide by Kristine McMorris.
Captive by Iris Johansen.
Clive Cussler’s Hellburner by Mike Maden.
Desperation in Death by J.D. Robb.
Robert B. Parker’s Fallout by Mike Lupica.
The Girl from Guernica by Karen Robards.
Hell and Back by Craig Johnson.
Young adult
Nothing More to Tell by Karen M. McManus.
Easy
The Mouse Who Carried a House on His Back by Jonathan Stutzman.
Audio books
Desperation in Death by J.D. Robb.
Non-fiction
Vacuuming in the Nude and Other Ways to Get Attention by Peggy Rowe.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

