LeAnn Rimes on Turning 40: ‘Wouldn’t Be 22 Again If You Paid Me!’
LeAnn Rimes celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend, and in marking the special occasion, she offered her thoughts about what that day means to her. In a chat with People, the country-artist-turned-reality-star and wife of Eddy Cibrian shared her excitement about leaving her 30s — and her 20s — behind and entering into a new phase of life.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Kane Brown Announces 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour With Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett + LoCash
Kane Brown has a busy tour schedule in place for this year, and he has added more to his plate for spring 2023 with the newly announced U.S. leg of the Drunk or Dreaming Tour. The 24-date tour will kick off March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., after which it will run through the midwest, the southern and the western United States, wrapping up in Greenwood Village, Colo., on June 10.
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry Arrested on Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia
Founding Alabama band member Teddy Gentry was arrested on drug charges on Monday (Sept. 12) in Cherokee County, Ala., according to local news station WHNT. The 70-year-old bassist and backing vocalist was charged with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Gentry, who...
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Trace Adkins Explains Why Kissing Susan Sarandon Was ‘Terribly Awkward’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon play husband and wife on the new country music drama Monarch (Sept. 11 on FOX), so, their characters do husband and wife things like fight and make up. Talking to Taste of Country, Adkins quietly admits that there's a little bit of romance between his...
Luke Bryan Announces Lineup for 2023 Crash My Playa Festival
Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa Festival is back for its eighth year in 2023, returning to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, and the star is spilling the details. The four-day, all-inclusive event will run Jan. 19-22, 2023 at Moon Palace Cancun, and the lineup features some of country's biggest stars. Bryan will...
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Trace Adkins + ‘Monarch’ Co-Star Stun With Emotional ‘Half of My Hometown’ Cover [Watch]
In the clip from the show below, Adkins joins his Monarch co-star Emma Milani to duet on the song, which Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney turned into a No. 1 hit after its release in 2021. Adkins' performance is more understated than on most of his own hit singles as he takes the lower part in harmonizing with Milani, with a simple, effective arrangement lifting their voices.
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
Miranda Lambert Takes a Girls Trip to Texas, Her ‘Favorite Place on Earth’ [Pictures]
Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends. "Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the...
Farmer Blake Shelton Shares Tractor Video From ‘Out in the Middle’ of His Fields [Watch]
Blake Shelton is back at it! The country music superstar turned to social media early on Aug. 24 to share another video from the field. While gently bouncing inside his beloved Kubota tractor, Shelton films himself explaining the goal of the day; get that field plowed!. “This is not a...
Walker Hayes Drops Energetic Tribute to Late Dog, ‘That Dog’ll Hunt’ [Listen]
Walker Hayes is remembering his favorite four-legged friend in a new song titled "That Dog'll Hunt." However, he has opted for a different vibe for this tribute: Rather than choosing a slow ballad akin to Chris Stapleton's "Run, Maggie, Run," the country singer's new song is upbeat, and he's reminiscing about riding in the truck with his late dog, Skeeter, and wife Laney.
Hardy Dons an Orange Jumpsuit for Live Debut of ‘Wait in the Truck’ at Seven Peaks Festival [Watch]
Hardy and Lainey Wilson joined forces on the stage of Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Musical Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 3), giving the first-ever live performance of their much-buzzed-about duet single, "Wait in the Truck." To celebrate the occasion, both artists wore outfits reminiscent of their song's music video. Wilson...
Walker Hayes + Wife Laney ‘Renew’ Their Wedding Vows With Help From Their Daughter [Watch]
Walker Hayes and his wife Laney have been married for 18 years, but as of Saturday (Sept. 3), they're newlyweds all over again -- well, kind of. The couple "renewed" their vows in a spontaneous, low-key ceremony in their kitchen over the weekend, with help from (and, it seems, at the behest of) their young daughter, Everly.
Tyler Hubbard Is ‘Excited’ About New Music, Keith Urban Tour
Tyler Hubbard's solo career is well underway with the release of his debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," and other tracks including "35's" and "Way Home." The former Florida Georgia Line duo member also shared that his debut solo album will drop in early 2023, but first, he has treated fans to a six-track EP titled Dancin' in the Country, which dropped on Aug. 19.
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Florida Georgia Line Thank Fans at Emotional Final Show [Watch]
Florida Georgia Line played the final show on their concert itinerary on Wednesday night (Aug. 31), and they ended the performance with an emotional thank you to their fans for their years of support. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley shared the stage for one final time at the Minnesota State...
‘American Idol’ Singer Just Sam Is ‘No Longer in the Hospital’ After Health Scare
American Idol champ Samantha "Just Sam" Diaz posted a reassuring update for fans on her social channels on Saturday (Aug. 27), following a hospital stay for an undisclosed illness. According to the Los Angeles Times, Diaz is doing "okay" and "no longer in the hospital" as of this weekend, though...
