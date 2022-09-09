‘Heroic’ nurse saves baby who stopped breathing on Spirit Airlines flight

A nurse is being applauded for her quick thinking after saving the life of a newborn baby onboard a flight to Orlando, Florida.

Tamara Panzino’s heroic actions were praised online by Ian Cassette, a meteorologist for Fox 35 in Orlando, who reported that 3-month-old Anjelé stopped breathing and her lips went purple during the Spirit Airlines flight.

Cassette had been seated three rows behind Anjelé and her parents — and posted a video to Twitter taken during the aftermath of the heart-wrenching incident. In the footage, the baby is seen smiling in her father’s arms as the passengers on-board erupted in cheers.

“The parents of three month old Anjelé were terrified and had never experienced this before,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “They praised the positive energy of the plane and the heroic actions of Tamara for saving her.”

On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me. Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again. (1) pic.twitter.com/6oDgFCG7FS — Ian Cassette FOX 35 (@iancassette_wx) September 9, 2022

The meteorologist added that the flight attendants “should be commended” for their quick action.

“I’ve never felt that much nervous energy before,” he admitted. “The second we saw those helping Angelé start to smile we all breathed a sigh of relief.”

Cassette added that an emergency crew met the family when the flight landed in Florida. What caused the infant to stop breathing is not publicly known at this time.

The Post has reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment.