Bay Saint Louis, MS

Storm chaser builds home that’s hurricane-resistant

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 4 days ago

This twister thrillseeker’s new house will blow you away.

World-famous storm chaser Josh Morgerman is building a high tech hurricane-resistant home that looks like a quaint little cottage and acts like a bulwark.

The Science Channel series star of “Hurricane Man,” is raising his “Hurricane House 2.0” in Bay St. Louis — the heart of Mississippi’s severe weather territory — replete with special siding, windows and roofing, The Sun Herald reported.

The storm-protected pad is designed to look like other traditional cottages nearby with a charming porch and bay windows, said Morgerman, who has more than 133,000 followers under the Twitter handle iCyclone .

“My house should look like a refurbished old house,” Morgerman told the news outlet. “I’m building in the historic district, and I want to respect that.”

The shotgun-style home, designed by Stateline Exteriors, will feature a braced and reinforced metal roof along with custom shutters to help Morgerman avoid boarding up windows as hurricanes tear through.

The new ‘Hurricane House 2.0’ will allow Morgerman to live in Mississippi’s harsh weather area all year long.
The house will be built with Hardie brand siding to withstand rain, high winds, and harsh humidity and will be raised 4-feet off the ground, he added.

The hurricane hunter in 2020 first relocated from Los Angeles to Bay St. Louis — considered by some as Mississippi’s ground zero for hurricane chaos — for just six months of the year. He now hunkers down there full-time.

Construction began in late August, midway through hurricane season in the South.

