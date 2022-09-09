ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris enlists firms of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos to boost space industry jobs

By Reuters
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds.

The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Other partners will include Amazon, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit, Harris’ office said in a statement.

