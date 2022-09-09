Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Elite Class of 2024 Edge Elijah Rushing Earns UCLA Football Offer
The Bruins are expanding their recruiting focus into next year’s cycle and have offered one of the top defensive players in the West as a result. Salpointe Catholic High School (AZ) class of 2024 edge rusher Elijah Rushing became the latest prospect to pick up an offer from UCLA football, the junior revealed Saturday morning on Twitter. The 6-foot-6 edge rusher has burst onto the Arizona high school football scene and has received numerous offers from across the nation.
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
Comments / 0