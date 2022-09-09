US 250 and state Route 89 intersection opened Friday morning following ODOT improvements

PERRY TWP. − Shelly & Sands Construction was putting the final touches on the new and improved intersection at U.S. Route 250 and state Route 89 in Ashland County on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation opened the intersection to motorists on Friday morning.

Crews still needed to put a latex paint on the lines to cover the rumble stripes, and install new road reflectors. That work is able to be done when the road is open.