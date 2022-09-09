Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
my40.tv
'God's the artist, I just hold the saw:' Woodcarver hones unique craft in the mountains
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Wood carving is an age-old artform practiced around the world, but in the last few decades it’s gotten some new followers – thanks to a modern twist: power tools. Master chainsaw carver, Pherson Weathermon, has been perfecting his craft for the last...
my40.tv
Asheville-based craft soft drink maker Devil's Foot expands
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s farm-to-can craft beverage maker Devil's Foot Beverage Co. unveiled a much larger production facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The 14,400 square-foot facility will allow Devil’s Foot to triple its production to more than 7,000 cans a day and expand its lineup of farm-to-can craft sodas.
Mountain Xpress
Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band celebrates 20 years
Twenty years is a long time, especially in the life of a band. But despite lineup changes, relocation and countless road mishaps, Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band has finally reached that milestone. To celebrate, the Asheville-based rock/funk ensemble is performing an anniversary show Friday, Sept. 16, at Salvage Station.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Byers Precision named a semifinalist in the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition
Press release from Byer’s Precision Fabricators:. Byer’s Precision Fabricators announced today that they have been named as a semi-finalist in the “Coolest Thing Made in NC” Competition. “What an incredible honor this is! Considering the tens of thousands of unique products made in North Carolina, for...
bpr.org
Sylva celebrates Pride parade
Over the weekend, a Pride parade was held in Sylva for the second year in a row. More than 500 people turned out for the all-day event on Saturday. Local artists, Western Carolina University, local businesses and more set up booths at Bridge Park to share information and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
Mountain Xpress
Sampler Hike Series: Next Up, Rattlesnake Lodge Sept. 24
Have a yearning to try a local hike, but don’t know where to begin? Join Buncombe County Parks & Recreation for scenic hikes close to home this summer and fall. The Sampler Hike Series is a free four-pack of popular treks lead by Parks and Recreation staff on Saturday mornings.
Mountain Xpress
Preservation Society announces fall 2022 grant winners
Press release from Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County:. In response to our most competetive round of grant applications to date, our Board of Directors voted to extend our yearly funding from $20,000 to $30,000! In this, our first round of funding this fiscal year, we are granting $15,000 to deserving preservation projects in our community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Democrat-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike as police dwindle: 'Perfect storm'
Asheville, North Carolina — Multiple local law enforcement sources who spoke to Fox News Digital laid partial blame for the deteriorating condition of a North Carolina tourist town on the city's liberal political leadership and on left-wing activists who undermine police. "I think what you're seeing in Asheville right...
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces Cash prize up for grabs during inaugural Midnight Madness basketball tournament
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) and Asheville High School announced a partnership that will bring a new basketball tournament with a grand prize of $500 for players 16 and older. The inaugural Midnight Madness basketball tournament will take place at Asheville High School from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, October 15. Advance registration is required through ashevillenc.gov/parks.
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: College Street roundabout closing in Asheville for pipe replacement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A roundabout in downtown Asheville will be closed off for a few nights while crews work to replace a storm drain pipe. A press release from the city says the College Street roundabout will need to be closed beginning on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 11.
Mountain Xpress
Dogwood to contribute $1.6M grant for city affordable housing
Sometimes it takes a village to build up housing, especially the affordable type sorely needed in Asheville. A $1.6 million grant agreement with the nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust, up for consideration by Asheville City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, offers one example of how collaboration on the problem can work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Rockin' for Rescue: Drink beer, listen to music, help local animal organizations
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway for Western North Carolina’s largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The fifth annual Rockin’ for Rescue features live music, beer, food, vendors and more than a dozen local animal organizations. "The need is so great this year. There’s...
Mountain Xpress
Explore Asheville’s US Open recap
Press release from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority:. On the heels of Asheville becoming only the second city in history to host three Billie Jean King Cup matches, Explore Asheville worked with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to become the official tourism partner for the US Open in 2022.
my40.tv
Homeless man accused of stalking women in Montford neighborhood released from jail
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman's internet post about a man stalking her led to more than 70 posts from other women sharing similar experiences involving the same man. The posts also sparked a call to action. On Monday, News 13 confirmed 31-year-old Bruce Haddock, who is homeless,...
wjhl.com
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
country1037fm.com
Dirty Dancing Festival Returns To Lake Lure This Weekend
Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?
my40.tv
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
tribpapers.com
Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop
Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
Comments / 0