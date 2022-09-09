ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville-based craft soft drink maker Devil's Foot expands

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s farm-to-can craft beverage maker Devil's Foot Beverage Co. unveiled a much larger production facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The 14,400 square-foot facility will allow Devil’s Foot to triple its production to more than 7,000 cans a day and expand its lineup of farm-to-can craft sodas.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band celebrates 20 years

Twenty years is a long time, especially in the life of a band. But despite lineup changes, relocation and countless road mishaps, Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band has finally reached that milestone. To celebrate, the Asheville-based rock/funk ensemble is performing an anniversary show Friday, Sept. 16, at Salvage Station.
ASHEVILLE, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
bpr.org

Sylva celebrates Pride parade

Over the weekend, a Pride parade was held in Sylva for the second year in a row. More than 500 people turned out for the all-day event on Saturday. Local artists, Western Carolina University, local businesses and more set up booths at Bridge Park to share information and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
SYLVA, NC
Mountain Xpress

Sampler Hike Series: Next Up, Rattlesnake Lodge Sept. 24

Have a yearning to try a local hike, but don’t know where to begin? Join Buncombe County Parks & Recreation for scenic hikes close to home this summer and fall. The Sampler Hike Series is a free four-pack of popular treks lead by Parks and Recreation staff on Saturday mornings.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Preservation Society announces fall 2022 grant winners

Press release from Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County:. In response to our most competetive round of grant applications to date, our Board of Directors voted to extend our yearly funding from $20,000 to $30,000! In this, our first round of funding this fiscal year, we are granting $15,000 to deserving preservation projects in our community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

City of Asheville announces Cash prize up for grabs during inaugural Midnight Madness basketball tournament

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) and Asheville High School announced a partnership that will bring a new basketball tournament with a grand prize of $500 for players 16 and older. The inaugural Midnight Madness basketball tournament will take place at Asheville High School from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, October 15. Advance registration is required through ashevillenc.gov/parks.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Dogwood to contribute $1.6M grant for city affordable housing

Sometimes it takes a village to build up housing, especially the affordable type sorely needed in Asheville. A $1.6 million grant agreement with the nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust, up for consideration by Asheville City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, offers one example of how collaboration on the problem can work.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Explore Asheville’s US Open recap

Press release from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority:. On the heels of Asheville becoming only the second city in history to host three Billie Jean King Cup matches, Explore Asheville worked with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to become the official tourism partner for the US Open in 2022.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wjhl.com

Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC

Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Dirty Dancing Festival Returns To Lake Lure This Weekend

Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?
LAKE LURE, NC
my40.tv

Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
tribpapers.com

Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop

Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

