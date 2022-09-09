Eric and Donald Trump Jr. expected to join thousands at Northern Kentucky Freedom Fest this weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The second-annual Freedom Fest in Northern Kentucky is expected to draw thousands of people this weekend, along with conservative big-hitters Eric and Donald Trump Jr. , influencer Candace Owens , and The Babylon Bee Owner and CEO Seth Dillon.

“This is for us. Northern Kentucky is a conservative area,” retired attorney Eric Deters said.

He launched the event last year at his Morning View farm, located about 45 minutes south of Cincinnati. The event drew thousands and featured high-profile conservative commentators, like Tomi Lahren and Kimberly Guilfoyle , who is making her second appearance at the festival.

Deters said he also invited Donald Trump to his farm Saturday, though the former president has not accepted the invite.

“Everybody lives in this day and age under censorship, but that won't be true at Freedom Fest."

He said this is the one time of year Trump supporters in the area can gather and feel free to speak their minds.

“Everybody lives in this day and age under censorship," he said, but that won't be true at Freedom Fest.

The Sons of Liberty will begin playing music for early arrivals around 1:30 p.m. and speakers, including Deters, begin at 4 p.m. Eric Trump is slated to speak at 8 p.m., Guilfoyle at 8:45 p.m. and Donald Trump Jr. at 9:15 p.m. The festival will take place at 13894 Madison Pike from 4-10 p.m. Admission is free.

'I'm the Trump guy'

Deters, an outspoken Trump supporter and self-described “legal outlaw,” is running for governor. Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have not endorsed Deters' campaign. Their appearance this weekend, he said, is in support of Freedom Fest, and what it stands for.

Deters said he was mad for 24 hours when Trump endorsed his opponent. “Then I was over it.”

“What I’m planning on doing is showing Trump voters, regardless of this endorsement, I’m the Trump guy,” Deters said.

Deters has said he's not afraid of any controversy Freedom Fest might bring to his farm. He's no stranger to controversy.

His Kentucky law license was suspended in 2013 for roughly eight years and he's been fined thousands for engaging in the unauthorized practice of the law. He also served eight days in jail in 2019 after a judge said he violated a gag order.

He's drawn the wrath of judges throughout Ohio and Kentucky. On a podcast in 2020, Deters suggested he might one day "lose it" and "burn down the damn courthouse." The comment got him banned from the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Jolene Almendarez is an enterprise reporter covering Northern Kentucky. Follow her on Twitter @jalmendarez57 or contact her at jalmendarez@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Eric and Donald Trump Jr. expected to join thousands at Northern Kentucky Freedom Fest this weekend

Comments / 345

RE Bogart
3d ago

Just what we need in NKY. This is a nice quiet place to work and live. We don’t need a bunch of idiots dragging their politics, their divisive rhetoric, and the trump family here. Take it down to Florida or wherever. Just not in this slice of heaven….

Reply(80)
98
Amanda
3d ago

The fact that some of yall on here are still standing by a man who committed treason and sold our soldiers and operatives out is atrocious. I thought yall said you were patriotic? Where's the patriotism?

Reply(47)
68
Kachinala Jones
3d ago

sickening for Kentucky vote blue if you love and respect women ditch mitch and say no to orange circus clowns hope they roll away with their hate

Reply(10)
33
