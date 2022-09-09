Read full article on original website
Kansas Jayhawks’ Lance Leipold asked about Nebraska coaching opening. His response
The first question at Kansas coach Lance Leipold’s weekly news conference Tuesday had to do with the sudden football head coach opening at Nebraska, where the 58-year-old Leipold worked for Frank Solich for three seasons. Leipold, standing behind a podium, was asked by a reporter: “Have you seen and...
Grades from KU Jayhawks’ OT victory over West Virginia, and looking ahead to Houston
Here are our letter grades for all three Kansas units — offense, defense, special teams — plus our play of the game from Saturday’s 55-42 overtime win over West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va. After that, a look ahead to next weekend’s game at Houston. Play of...
World record may have been set by man who chased a ‘large shape’ across Arkansas lake
A man floating in an Arkansas lake spotted a “large shape” coming at him in the water and made a choice some might consider crazy. Chris Cantrell began chasing it across Beaver Lake, resulting in a dramatic catch that experts say may qualify as a spearfishing worldrecord. “Some...
Bill Self lauds KU football team: ‘I watched that game and know it wasn’t an upset’
Bill Self, who has attended nearly every home football game in his 20 years as Kansas men’s basketball coach, cheered enthusiastically on Saturday night, watching livestream as Cobee Bryant raced 86 yards on an interception return that put an exclamation mark on the Jayhawks’ 55-42 overtime victory over West Virginia in Morgantown.
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
