udmercy.edu
Class of ’22 Alumni Spirit honorees: Marlena Peleo-Lazar ’72 — award-winning ad creator
Each year, University of Detroit Mercy chooses an alumnus from each of its Colleges or Schools to honor as someone who has excelled in his or her profession, demonstrated outstanding leadership in work and devoted himself or herself in service to the larger community. Award recipients reflect the University’s mission of excellence and service and bring pride to their alma mater. This year, the University will celebrate seven honorees at a special ceremony Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Ballroom of the Student Union on the McNichols Campus. If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets at udmercy.edu/awards.
udmercy.edu
Donor on Student Union gift: “It’s about giving back”
In 2017, Joseph Zalke ’60 returned to University of Detroit Mercy’s McNichols Campus for the first time in 50 years. While he came back to share his passion and experience with students in the College of Business Administration, he found himself enriched by the visit. “I was exhilarated...
udmercy.edu
Detroit Mercy ranks high in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 rankings
On this day when the University is officially opening its new Student Union expansion, there is some other great news. University of Detroit Mercy has been ranked among the top national universities by U.S. News & World Report for a fourth year in a row, earning a No. 202 rank in the National Universities category of the publication’s “Best Colleges” 2023 edition.
udmercy.edu
Participate in Detroit Mercy’s Day of Giving, Sept. 27
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Detroit Mercy’s Alumni Relations and Annual Giving Offices will host Day of Giving, an annual event that celebrates and educates students about how alumni contributions of time, talent and treasure help current students and enrich the University. This year, a number of events and activities...
udmercy.edu
Detroit Mercy students featured in Ignatian Solidarity Network article/video
Four Detroit Mercy students, along with University Minister for Service and Justice Erin McDonald, attended the 2022 Ignatian Justice Summit, which was held in July at John Carroll University. Detroit Mercy student Cariel Gamlin is featured in a video about the summit. Institutions represented at the summit include Detroit Mercy,...
udmercy.edu
Students, register for a FREE food truck meal at Titan Tailgate
Detroit Mercy students, be among the first 100 students to register and receive a FREE food trick meal at the Titan Tailgate!. The Titan Tailgate is set for Friday, Sept. 30 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in Parking Lot G, just outside of Calihan Hall. Come celebrate all Titan Athletic teams, while...
udmercy.edu
Carnival fun, food and games celebrate Student Fitness Center’s 10th anniversary, Sept. 20
Help Detroit Mercy’s Student Fitness Center celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 20 with carnival fun!. Clinics and classes will run all day, but the carnival fun is from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 and includes strolling circus performers from the Detroit Circus, carnival food, live music including a DJ, a video game truck, inflatable games, smoothies, a photo booth and more! Students will have a chance to win prizes and receive giveaways at the celebration.
udmercy.edu
Free, weekly fitness classes available at Fitness Center
The Student Fitness Center offers free fitness classes that are available weekly, on both Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, Fitness 101 is offered from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Zumba is available from 6-7 p.m. Every Thursday, Fitness 202 is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Fitness Center. For a full schedule on...
