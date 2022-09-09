ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

ksro.com

Two Earthquakes Shake Sonoma County Tuesday Evening

Sonoma County is shaking again. Two earthquakes struck last night within a minute of each other. The first measured four-point-four and was followed by a three-point-nine aftershock. Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson says it was felt pretty far away. “Certainly widely felt,” Gullixson said. “It was felt all...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Sonoma, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County’s Santa Rosa Community Health hires two executives

Santa Rosa Community Health (SRCH), Sonoma County’s largest federally qualified health center, has appointed a new CFO and Chief Operating Officer. Yudith Correa is returning to SRCH from Ole Health in Napa to become the Chief Operating Officer. The health care provider sated Correa began her career at SRCH...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma

(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
SONOMA, CA
Rosa Parks
CBS San Francisco

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region

SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
idesignarch.com

Vintage Home with Original Victorian Farmhouse Charm

This charming residence in Healdsburg, California is a 1908 vintage home with original Victorian style architecture. The property consists of 4 units on nearly 1/2 acre with a detached studio cottage, and a separate cozy home at the rear. The main house exudes Victorian farmhouse charm with a wraparound porch...
HEALDSBURG, CA
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
SAUSALITO, CA
Secret SF

A Guide To Local Filming Locations From Hitchcock’s The Birds

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, is the famous director’s first horror film and perhaps one of the most industry-defining films in history. It takes place just up the coast in Bodega Bay in Sonoma County, making it just an hour-and-a-half drive from San Francisco. Whether you’re a film buff in the mood for a road trip, or you’re just a fan of quaint coastal towns and beautiful views, these iconic places are worth putting on your radar. Legend goes that The Birds was inspired by the “sooty shearwater incident” of 1961 in Capitola, when...
BODEGA BAY, CA
news24-680.com

4.4 Magnitude Shaker Rolls Through Santa Rosa

A 4.4 Magnitude earthquake rattled Santa Rosa and was felt in the 24/680 at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday. There were no early reports of damage, though Santa Rosa Fire is responding to multiple reports of odors of gas, gas leaks, fire alarms as well as stuck elevators. No reports of any injuries related to the quake at this time.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybiz.com

New COVID-19 Booster Shots Available in Sonoma County

Updated booster shots specifically formulated to protect against the highly contagious omicron variant are now available. The new boosters, known as bivalent vaccines, are made by Pfizer and Moderna. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer bivalent booster for anyone 12 and older and the Moderna bivalent booster for anyone 18 and older. The bivalent boosters can be given two months after completion of the primary series or the most recent booster dose of a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. The original monovalent vaccines will still be used for the primary vaccine series and booster doses for the 6 month to 11-year age groups.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County announces new revisions to draft well permit ordinance

Permit Sonoma today announced revisions to a proposal the Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that seeks to enact new standards for drilling wells in Sonoma County. Under the most recent changes, the proposed ordinance further defines which wells would be required to undergo a public trust...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
vinepair.com

Restoration Hardware Just Purchased This $25 Million Abandoned Napa Resort

Retailer Restoration Hardware (RH) intends to breathe new life into a forgotten Napa Valley property. It looks to spin the former Napa Soda Springs Resort — just a 15-minutes drive from downtown Napa — into a tourist-friendly winery and guest house. RH’s CEO Gary Friedman shared the news...
NAPA, CA

