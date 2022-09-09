Read full article on original website
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
ksro.com
Two Earthquakes Shake Sonoma County Tuesday Evening
Sonoma County is shaking again. Two earthquakes struck last night within a minute of each other. The first measured four-point-four and was followed by a three-point-nine aftershock. Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson says it was felt pretty far away. “Certainly widely felt,” Gullixson said. “It was felt all...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
Bay Area's largest quake in 3 years rocks North Bay, 1 of 3 to strike region
North Bay residents were given a sharp jolt on Tuesday night when the Bay Area’s largest earthquake in three years rattled the region. The shakes were felt as far north as Mendocino County and as a south as Santa Clara County.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Santa Rosa Community Health hires two executives
Santa Rosa Community Health (SRCH), Sonoma County’s largest federally qualified health center, has appointed a new CFO and Chief Operating Officer. Yudith Correa is returning to SRCH from Ole Health in Napa to become the Chief Operating Officer. The health care provider sated Correa began her career at SRCH...
SFist
RH Drops $25 Million on Napa Resort Full of Crumbling, Formerly Glorious Structures
Napa’s Soda Springs Resort has been out of use and in disrepair since the 1960s, but RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) just bought it for $25 million and hopes to put it back on the map as a winery and resort. The tourism business is apparently way down in wine...
2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma
(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two earthquakes within seconds ‘violently’ rattle California’s Wine Country
Two 4.0-magnitude-plus earthquakes struck California’s Wine Country north of Santa Rosa, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.. The first 4.4 magnitude quake hit 3.4 miles deep about 2 miles north of Santa Rosa at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the USGS. The second 4.3-magnitude quake struck at the...
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region
SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
idesignarch.com
Vintage Home with Original Victorian Farmhouse Charm
This charming residence in Healdsburg, California is a 1908 vintage home with original Victorian style architecture. The property consists of 4 units on nearly 1/2 acre with a detached studio cottage, and a separate cozy home at the rear. The main house exudes Victorian farmhouse charm with a wraparound porch...
travelawaits.com
10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
A Guide To Local Filming Locations From Hitchcock’s The Birds
Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, is the famous director’s first horror film and perhaps one of the most industry-defining films in history. It takes place just up the coast in Bodega Bay in Sonoma County, making it just an hour-and-a-half drive from San Francisco. Whether you’re a film buff in the mood for a road trip, or you’re just a fan of quaint coastal towns and beautiful views, these iconic places are worth putting on your radar. Legend goes that The Birds was inspired by the “sooty shearwater incident” of 1961 in Capitola, when...
Bad Bunny, entourage of 80 pay visit to local Puerto Rican restaurant
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Music superstar Bad Bunny is set to perform at the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday night. However, before his Bay Area performance in front of thousands of fans, the Puerto Rican paid a visit to one local restaurant. Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, visited Puerto Rican restaurant […]
news24-680.com
4.4 Magnitude Shaker Rolls Through Santa Rosa
A 4.4 Magnitude earthquake rattled Santa Rosa and was felt in the 24/680 at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday. There were no early reports of damage, though Santa Rosa Fire is responding to multiple reports of odors of gas, gas leaks, fire alarms as well as stuck elevators. No reports of any injuries related to the quake at this time.
northbaybiz.com
New COVID-19 Booster Shots Available in Sonoma County
Updated booster shots specifically formulated to protect against the highly contagious omicron variant are now available. The new boosters, known as bivalent vaccines, are made by Pfizer and Moderna. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Pfizer bivalent booster for anyone 12 and older and the Moderna bivalent booster for anyone 18 and older. The bivalent boosters can be given two months after completion of the primary series or the most recent booster dose of a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. The original monovalent vaccines will still be used for the primary vaccine series and booster doses for the 6 month to 11-year age groups.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County announces new revisions to draft well permit ordinance
Permit Sonoma today announced revisions to a proposal the Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that seeks to enact new standards for drilling wells in Sonoma County. Under the most recent changes, the proposed ordinance further defines which wells would be required to undergo a public trust...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
vinepair.com
Restoration Hardware Just Purchased This $25 Million Abandoned Napa Resort
Retailer Restoration Hardware (RH) intends to breathe new life into a forgotten Napa Valley property. It looks to spin the former Napa Soda Springs Resort — just a 15-minutes drive from downtown Napa — into a tourist-friendly winery and guest house. RH’s CEO Gary Friedman shared the news...
American Airlines to close SFO base, displacing over 400 flight attendants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — American Airlines announced that over 400 San Francisco-based flight attendants would be forced to transfer to new locations after it closes its Bay Area base, according to a union representative for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The Flight Attendant base at SFO will be closing on January 21, 2023. The […]
