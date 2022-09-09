ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
32-year old newlywed mother fatally shot, New Orleans police say. ‘One of a kind’

By Moira Ritter
 4 days ago

A 32-year-old woman was fatally shot on Labor Day, according to Louisiana officials.

The woman, later identified by the parish coroner as Delshawnique Taylor-Fluker, was fatally shot around 9 p.m. on Sept. 5, The New Orleans Police Department said in a news release. The shooting occurred at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues, and she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say their investigation into her death is ongoing.

Taylor-Fluker was a mother to eight children between the ages of 6 months old and 14 years old, according to WGNO.

“To not have your mother, the person you’re supposed to be able to turn to, go to at any given moment.. some of these kids will never be able to experience it,” Geni Navarro, Taylor-Fluker’s cousin said, according to the station. “You didn’t deserve this, like you didn’t deserve to go out like this.”

In addition to leaving behind her children, Taylor-Fluker was also newly married in December, according to a Facebook post.

Friends and family have shared tributes for her on Facebook.

“U left me too soon cuz,” one post reads. “I am in shock...I can’t believe it but its true.”

Another post calls Taylor-Fluker “one of a kind.”

“Her nickname is Goosey you know that’s just who she was goofy, fun, vibrant,” Navarro told WGNO.

