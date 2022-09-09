ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Justice orders flags to half-staff on Sunday, September 11 for Heroes Day

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
Gov. Jim Justice announced today that, in honor of Sept. 11, 2001, and in honor of all West Virginia heroes, past and present, he has issued a proclamation officially declaring this coming Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as “Heroes Day” in West Virginia.

This annual observance celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of first responders in West Virginia; including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers, and 911 telecommunicators.

This year’s Heroes Day also commemorates the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

“Sept. 11, 2001 is an event that none of us will ever, ever forget,” Gov. Justice said. “But with that remembrance we should take time to recognize all of our heroes, all those that run to the fire, all those that have responded through this terrible pandemic, and all those that step up everyday to protect us and save us.”

