The best 2-in-1 laptops for students and creatives on the move in 2022
The best 2-in-1 laptops transform from portable keyboard computer to touchscreen tablet and more. They're perfect back to school devices
Engadget
The best SSDs available now, plus how to choose one
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. One of the...
Digital Trends
This powerful business desktop from Dell is $500 off today
If you think it’s time to upgrade your desktop PC, you’re in luck because the Dell Vostro Tower is currently available in Dell’s desktop computer deals at 44% off. The powerful PC is yours for just $639 compared to its original price of $1,141, for savings of $502. This offer is only available for a limited time, but we’re not sure until when, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase of the Dell Vostro Tower while you can still take advantage of the discount.
The Verge
The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is incredible — with one big problem
There is not much I need to say about the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook that has not already been evident from the leaks, announcements, and general hype surrounding this thing. It is a beautiful device. It’s fast, with enterprise-grade specs — one of the first Chromebooks, in fact, to support...
RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Movie Projector Is on Sale for $69
Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $69.99 — a $30 discount. Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99 Measuring 5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini, making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or movie nights at friends’ houses. Its square design also lets you place the projector on its back for a ceiling projection above your...
makeuseof.com
The Best AMD Motherboards
When building a new PC, choosing the right motherboard is undeniably one of the most important parts of the entire process. From Mini-ITX to E-ATX, motherboards come in all shapes and sizes. But due to these varying sizes, it's important to be sure your motherboard has the right components and features for what you need.
makeuseof.com
Get Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop With Up to $350 Off
Getting a new laptop is always an important decision that requires a lot of thought put into it. When Razer Blade laptops come on sale, however, there's no better option out there for you!. Razer Blade 14 laptops look stunning and are powerful enough to get you through any game...
Digital Trends
The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is 50% off today — only $100
While this may not be immediately obvious, Razer has quite a lot of streaming-related equipment in its catalog of products. That might come as a surprise for those who are more familiar with the brand’s mice, keyboards, or laptops, but Razer streaming products are pretty good, especially if you’re looking through gaming PC deals for a streaming PC setup. For example, there’s the Razer Kiyo Pro, and Razer even has it discounted down to $100 from $200, a great 50% off deal.
Maxtang ultra compact Intel fanless mini PC
Maxtang has introduced a new ultra compact fanless mini PC measuring just 127mm x 127mm x 37mm and equipped with a single M.2 for storage, 2.5-inch SATA optional, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, SIM slot for expansion. The mini PC is powered by an Intel Elkhart Lake processor in the form of a J6412 CPU supported by up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. Supporting dual independent displays via 2 x HDMI2.0 together with offering a comprehensive i/o interface featuring 4 x LAN, 2 x USB3.2, 2 x USB2.0, 1 x COM, 1 x SIM, and up to 2.5GbE for high speed communication.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy this Alienware gaming PC – save $660
If you prefer a gaming desktop setup rather than a gaming laptop, Dell has an awesome offer right now on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. Ordinarily priced at $1,860, you can buy it for just $1,200, saving you $660 off the usual price. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been eyeing up gaming PC deals for a while, you can’t do much better than this one.
This mechanical gaming keyboard deal brings the Corsair K65 RGB Mini down to its lowest ever price
If you're on the hunt for a gaming keyboard deal then look no further because you can currently pick up the Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% gaming keyboard at an all-time low price of $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (usually $109.99). We see deals on this product often,...
Radxa CM5 compute module RK3588S, 16GB RAM and more
The first details of the new Radxa CM5 compute module have been shared this week equipped with the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC. Measuring 55 x 40 mm and equipped with three high-density 100-pin board-to-board connectors. Other features will include options for 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR 4x‑4224 SDRAM and storage will be available in optional 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB eMMC flash memory up to 250MB/s.
Sonos Sub Mini Is A Smaller $429 Subwoofer To Fill One Big Hole
Sonos is adding a second subwoofer to its wireless speaker line-up, with the Sonos Sub Mini promising to be a smaller, and more affordable option.
GeForce RTX 4090 leaked photos shows a downright chonky quad-slot cooling system
New images of the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme have been leaked, and now we have a better look at the third-party card and all of its amenities. According to the leaked photos, reported on by Wccftech, we could see that the card has a massive quad-slot cooling system and a PCB design with a single PCIe Gen 5.0 connector. The box that the Zotac RTX 4090 purportedly comes in features the Icestorm 3.0 iteration, as well as Spectra 2.0 RGB lighting, Firestorm, dual BIOS design, and Freeze 0dB fan tech.
New leaks suggest tantalizing Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 announcement
The recent photo leak of the Zotac RTX 4090 certainly grabbed people's attention, especially with the upcoming Nvidia GTC event on September 20th, where a lot of people, ourselves included, expect to see the announcement of the next generation of Nvidia graphics cards. Seeing in-the-wild photos of actual fabricated graphics...
Ars Technica
Intel publishes Arc GPU specifications as their launch creeps ever-nearer
Intel’s slow, steady drip of information about its upcoming Arc GPUs continued last week when the company released the final specs for its four A-series desktop graphics cards. As with the laptop GPUs the company announced earlier this year, the desktop Arc cards are split between the entry-level Arc 3, midrange Arc 5, and high-end Arc 7 tiers.
Ricoh GR IIIx Review: Pro Photographic Power In Your Pocket
As someone who owns many — too many — cameras of varying eras and feature sets, the type of camera that's captivated me most this year are old digital compact point n' shoots. Having a little cheap camera on you while traveling is so much more relaxing than trying to pack a hefty DSLR safely, and you can still get some pretty fantastic shots. However, smaller cameras come with drawbacks. Their lenses typically aren't the best quality, and their small image sensors make low light shooting a no-go. These are the issues that the Ricoh GR series hopes to subvert entirely, cramming professional image quality into a palm-sized body.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X leaks suggest a CPU that could be a handful for Intel
AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X processor has been glimpsed in a couple of leaked benchmarks which show an impressive performer in many respects. The 7700X was flagged up in a CPU-Z test (now deleted) which was posted on Twitter by renowned leaker Tum_Apisak (courtesy of Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)).
iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear
The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.
Why You'll Love The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Cutout
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are getting a front-facing camera punch out called the Dynamic Island - here's what it does.
SlashGear
