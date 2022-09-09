The rapper shared behind-the-scenes flicks of her time in New York City on social media. One of the most exciting weeks for fashion fans is currently underway. This year, New York Fashion Week is back to its fullest extent since the pandemic began featuring shows from No Sesso and Lionne to Sergio Hudson and TIER. For the occasion, celebrities from Justine Skye to Chloe Bailey flocked to runway shows and exclusive after-parties to celebrate fashion. Latto was amongst the attendees making her big Fashion Week debut and she didn’t disappoint. The 23-year-old rapper took part in the highly anticipated fashion extravaganza for the first time ever. Latto made sure to document every behind-the-scenes moment of each look and event she attended with her fans via social media.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO