Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Related
Essence
The Primetime Emmy Awards Were Date Night For These Celeb Couples
From Issa and Louis to Sheryl and Vincent, a few of your faves stepped out in style with their partners to celebrate TV's biggest night. We were reminded to expect the unexpected after the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12), because so many of our favorite people and shows deservedly walked away with awards. How often does that happen!?
Essence
Latto Celebrates Her New York Fashion Week In Fe Noel Dress And Robe
The rapper shared behind-the-scenes flicks of her time in New York City on social media. One of the most exciting weeks for fashion fans is currently underway. This year, New York Fashion Week is back to its fullest extent since the pandemic began featuring shows from No Sesso and Lionne to Sergio Hudson and TIER. For the occasion, celebrities from Justine Skye to Chloe Bailey flocked to runway shows and exclusive after-parties to celebrate fashion. Latto was amongst the attendees making her big Fashion Week debut and she didn’t disappoint. The 23-year-old rapper took part in the highly anticipated fashion extravaganza for the first time ever. Latto made sure to document every behind-the-scenes moment of each look and event she attended with her fans via social media.
Essence
Chlöe Celebrates New Saks Campaign During New York Fashion Week Party
The ‘Have Mercy’ singer exclusively performed songs from her upcoming album. New York Fashion Week is currently underway and some of our favorite celebrities are taking part in the celebration with parties, launches, and exclusive dinners. Last Thursday, iconic department store Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an exclusive night out to kick things off with an evening full of sequins, champagne, and stars.
Essence
Brittany O’Grady’s Wedding Is The ‘STAR’ Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For
Former co-stars Ryan Destiny, Jude DeMorest and Amiyah Scott were her bridesmaids. Congratulations are in order for White Lotus actress Brittany O’Grady and her now-husband Ben Huyard! Over the weekend, the happy couple said “I do” in a romantic venue in Atlanta, Georgia. Their family and friends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Kaley Cuoco Had The "Dreamiest Date Of All Time" At The 2022 Emmys
Kaley had the "dreamiest date of all time!"
Essence
Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.
While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
21 Extremely Pure Things That Happened At The 2022 Emmy Awards
So many sweet celeb friendships!
RELATED PEOPLE
Changing A Car Tire And Eating With Her Hands: 31 Photos Of Queen Elizabeth II You've Never Seen Before
Take a look back at the fascinating life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96. In addition to ruling for over 70 years, she also was on a swim team in her teenage years and cared for many dogs and horses.
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered wiht Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
Essence
AnOnlyChild Reimagines Wardrobe Staples
Maxwell Osborne infuses his West Indian heritage into the brand’s newest collection. For AnOnlyChild’s second NYFW showing, Maxwell Osborne returns to the city to host a presentation for the brand’s newest collection, “It’s Getting Late”. Last season, Osborne invited guests to his family’s house in Mount Vernon, New York. However, Osborne refers to the brand’s debut as a preface for family and friends and to this season as the real first collection.
Essence
Brews & Beats: This Music Lover Launched A Hip-Hop Inspired Tea Line That Celebrates Black Cultural Intersectionality
Shanae Jones launched 'Flyest' as a nod to her British-Jamaican family's love of tea and her own introduction to American culture. You’d be hard-pressed to find a link between tea drinking and hip-hop. But for Shanae Jones, the connection is clear. It’s all about community. As the first-born...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance’ on Netflix, the Best of the Trio of Middle-School Comic Adventures
The third and final of Netflix’s Ivy and Bean triple-headed hydra of a series of semi-episodic hour-long TV movies is Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance. This one finds good-girl-with-a-hint-of-mischief Ivy and her best pal, troublemaker-with-a-hint-of-sweetness Bean, taking ballet classes taught by this episode’s requisite oafish adult character, Monsieur Joy played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family fame. “Joy”? This is what you call irony, kids, because that’s the opposite of our heroines’ experience of pliers and grand jetes and the like. IVY AND BEAN: DOOMED TO DANCE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Ivy (Keslee Blalock) trucks her...
Essence
Victor Glemaud brings American Sportswear to the Roller Disco
For Spring / Summer 23 Glemaud bridges the gap between minimalist chic and American Sportswear. This season, Victor Glemaud took classic body-conscious silhouettes within a reduced color palette that mostly involved black, white, pink, and leopard print. With a mixture of sheer and opaque fabrics and even a hint of crochet work, he opted for universal designs such as jumpsuits, mini dresses, and two-piece sets that could easily be embraced by a girl on the go, a day by the pool, an even night on the town. Speaking of the pool, after viewing this collection, one can hope that the New York designer will venture into swimwear in the future, which the body suits allude to.
Jennifer Coolidge Is About To Go Viral For Saying Who She Would "Shoot Her Shot" With At The Emmys
It's the faces of the two people interviewing her for me.
Inside the Emmys Ceremony: Lizzo’s Magnetism, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids, the Slap Warning and Other Moments You Didn’t See on TV
Attendees of the 2022 Emmy Awards came away from the show with a new understanding of the supernova that is Lizzo. The multi-faceted artist, who ended the night as an Emmy winner for her Amazon Prime Video reality series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” cut quite a figure through the Microsoft Theater. Her fire-engine red tulle dress ran the length of a city block, extending out in all directions with the help of many hoops. During commercial breaks, photographers and Emmy-goers crowded around Lizzo‘s table to snap pics at such a furious pace that it looked like a strobe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Coolidge Had The Best Reaction When The Music Started Playing During Her Emmys Acceptance Speech
When it doubt, dance it out.
Essence
Ismael Cruz Córdova On Expanding Representation On Screen And Critics Of LOTR: 'Stay Mad'
The 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' actor says audiences need to understand when it comes to the increased visibility of people of color in fantasy, 'We're not going anywhere.'. Less than a week ago, Prime Video’s new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power...
Essence
Shareef & Shaqir O'Neal To Launch boohooMAN Collection During NYFW
The collection will officially be available on the boohoo site on Monday, September 12th. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, boohooMAN has something special coming for the fellas. Introducing the boohooMAN x O’Neal Brothers Tall edit, a forthcoming launch specially curated by American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal. While capturing each of their unique styles and aesthetics, the 50-piece drop is an ode to brotherhood and unity between the O’Neal brothers. The edit is said to be inspired by the grunge and renaissance trends, according to a press release sent to the ESSENCE team, and will cover a range of on-trend menswear styles, with Tall going up to 2XL, Big going up to 5XL, and inside leg availability up to 36 inches.
Essence
Kahlana Barfield Brown Wants To Remind You That You Don’t Need A Big Name Behind You To ‘Pop Off’
The former editor launched her collection on September 11 and is available for purchase in Target and online. When you go from reporting the latest fashion and beauty trends to becoming one of the most highly-anticipated fashion launches of the season, you have a right to brag. As the humble and sweet spirit that she is, Kahlana Barfield Brown is forever grateful and expressed undeniable gratitude when speaking to Girls United about the debut of her collection with Target’s newest apparel and accessories brand Future Collective. As the brand’s first design partner, Barfield Brown, who has been a longtime member of the Target family, is introducing a collection inspired by her personal style and aesthetic to give customers the elevation they’ve been looking to bring to their wardrobe with great quality and fair cost.
Comments / 0