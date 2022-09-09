ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Essence

The Primetime Emmy Awards Were Date Night For These Celeb Couples

From Issa and Louis to Sheryl and Vincent, a few of your faves stepped out in style with their partners to celebrate TV's biggest night. We were reminded to expect the unexpected after the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12), because so many of our favorite people and shows deservedly walked away with awards. How often does that happen!?
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Latto Celebrates Her New York Fashion Week In Fe Noel Dress And Robe

The rapper shared behind-the-scenes flicks of her time in New York City on social media. One of the most exciting weeks for fashion fans is currently underway. This year, New York Fashion Week is back to its fullest extent since the pandemic began featuring shows from No Sesso and Lionne to Sergio Hudson and TIER. For the occasion, celebrities from Justine Skye to Chloe Bailey flocked to runway shows and exclusive after-parties to celebrate fashion. Latto was amongst the attendees making her big Fashion Week debut and she didn’t disappoint. The 23-year-old rapper took part in the highly anticipated fashion extravaganza for the first time ever. Latto made sure to document every behind-the-scenes moment of each look and event she attended with her fans via social media.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Chlöe Celebrates New Saks Campaign During New York Fashion Week Party

The ‘Have Mercy’ singer exclusively performed songs from her upcoming album. New York Fashion Week is currently underway and some of our favorite celebrities are taking part in the celebration with parties, launches, and exclusive dinners. Last Thursday, iconic department store Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an exclusive night out to kick things off with an evening full of sequins, champagne, and stars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Harvey
Essence

How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week

The Black-owned brand partnered wiht Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

AnOnlyChild Reimagines Wardrobe Staples

Maxwell Osborne infuses his West Indian heritage into the brand’s newest collection. For AnOnlyChild’s second NYFW showing, Maxwell Osborne returns to the city to host a presentation for the brand’s newest collection, “It’s Getting Late”. Last season, Osborne invited guests to his family’s house in Mount Vernon, New York. However, Osborne refers to the brand’s debut as a preface for family and friends and to this season as the real first collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fashion Week#Fashion Models#High Fashion#Sightings#Summer Vacation
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance’ on Netflix, the Best of the Trio of Middle-School Comic Adventures

The third and final of Netflix’s Ivy and Bean triple-headed hydra of a series of semi-episodic hour-long TV movies is Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance. This one finds good-girl-with-a-hint-of-mischief Ivy and her best pal, troublemaker-with-a-hint-of-sweetness Bean, taking ballet classes taught by this episode’s requisite oafish adult character, Monsieur Joy played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family fame. “Joy”? This is what you call irony, kids, because that’s the opposite of our heroines’ experience of pliers and grand jetes and the like. IVY AND BEAN: DOOMED TO DANCE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Ivy (Keslee Blalock) trucks her...
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

Victor Glemaud brings American Sportswear to the Roller Disco

For Spring / Summer 23 Glemaud bridges the gap between minimalist chic and American Sportswear. This season, Victor Glemaud took classic body-conscious silhouettes within a reduced color palette that mostly involved black, white, pink, and leopard print. With a mixture of sheer and opaque fabrics and even a hint of crochet work, he opted for universal designs such as jumpsuits, mini dresses, and two-piece sets that could easily be embraced by a girl on the go, a day by the pool, an even night on the town. Speaking of the pool, after viewing this collection, one can hope that the New York designer will venture into swimwear in the future, which the body suits allude to.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Inside the Emmys Ceremony: Lizzo’s Magnetism, Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids, the Slap Warning and Other Moments You Didn’t See on TV

Attendees of the 2022 Emmy Awards came away from the show with a new understanding of the supernova that is Lizzo. The multi-faceted artist, who ended the night as an Emmy winner for her Amazon Prime Video reality series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” cut quite a figure through the Microsoft Theater. Her fire-engine red tulle dress ran the length of a city block, extending out in all directions with the help of many hoops. During commercial breaks, photographers and Emmy-goers crowded around Lizzo‘s table to snap pics at such a furious pace that it looked like a strobe...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Shareef & Shaqir O'Neal To Launch boohooMAN Collection During NYFW

The collection will officially be available on the boohoo site on Monday, September 12th. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, boohooMAN has something special coming for the fellas. Introducing the boohooMAN x O’Neal Brothers Tall edit, a forthcoming launch specially curated by American basketball players, Shaqir and Shareef O’Neal. While capturing each of their unique styles and aesthetics, the 50-piece drop is an ode to brotherhood and unity between the O’Neal brothers. The edit is said to be inspired by the grunge and renaissance trends, according to a press release sent to the ESSENCE team, and will cover a range of on-trend menswear styles, with Tall going up to 2XL, Big going up to 5XL, and inside leg availability up to 36 inches.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Kahlana Barfield Brown Wants To Remind You That You Don’t Need A Big Name Behind You To ‘Pop Off’

The former editor launched her collection on September 11 and is available for purchase in Target and online. When you go from reporting the latest fashion and beauty trends to becoming one of the most highly-anticipated fashion launches of the season, you have a right to brag. As the humble and sweet spirit that she is, Kahlana Barfield Brown is forever grateful and expressed undeniable gratitude when speaking to Girls United about the debut of her collection with Target’s newest apparel and accessories brand Future Collective. As the brand’s first design partner, Barfield Brown, who has been a longtime member of the Target family, is introducing a collection inspired by her personal style and aesthetic to give customers the elevation they’ve been looking to bring to their wardrobe with great quality and fair cost.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy