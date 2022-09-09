Read full article on original website
Anne T. Ouellette, 80
Anne T. Ouellette of South Weymouth, formerly of Wollaston, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born in Dorchester to Anne (Meehan) and Darby Greene and raised in Wollaston. After graduating from North Quincy High School, she went on to be a hairdresser – shortly after she stayed at home to raise her children. She went on to work as a secretary with Quirk Auto Group.
Michael A. Carbonneau, 64
Michael A. Carbonneau, 64, of Weymouth formerly of Quincy, died September 7, 2022. The eldest of 6 children born to Leon Carbonneau of Quincy and the late Shirley (Johnson) Carbonneau, Michael spent most of his life in Quincy. He was a 1975 graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School where he excelled in his passion for cooking in the culinary arts program, a talent which he enjoyed throughout life.
Elizabeth A. Faherty, 94
Elizabeth Anne (Cataldo) Faherty, 94, of Randolph, formerly of Squantum, died peacefully, surrounded by her four loving sons on Friday, September 9, 2022. Elizabeth, known to most as “Betsy” was Born in Boston on December 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Roy) Cataldo.
Vivian J. Kesaris, 80
Vivian J. (Cosindas) Kesaris, age 80, a longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, September 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Vivian was born in Quincy, to the late John C. and Carmella M. “Millie” (Lange) Cosindas. Raised and educated...
John M. Hoban, Jr., 67
John Michael Hoban, Jr., 67 of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was raised in Dorchester and the son of the late John M. Hoban Sr. and Teruko Yakugawa. John attended local schools and graduated from Charlestown High School’s electrician program. John worked and retired as a construction laborer for the Laborers Union Local 22.
Marie T. Carrabba, 91
Marie T. (Carella) Carrabba, age 91, died peacefully on September 5, 2022 with her son James at her side along with her two best friends, Shirley Hickerson and Tom Contrera. She was born, raised, and educated in Quincy, MA. Marie was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest joy was being with family and friends. She deeply loved both her immediate family and her large extended family of many relatives. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Mary L. (Bianchi) Carella. Marie was the loving wife of James J. Carrabba who passed away on November 4, 1994. They were married for thirty-five years. Her only child is James J. Carrabba Jr, husband of Samantha I. Carrabba, father of Marie’s two grandchildren, Renate Carrabba and Miranda Carrabba of Morris, NY. She was sister to the late Norma Carella of Quincy, Florence Ciardelli and her late husband Winston of Quincy, Louise Kelley and her late husband Frank of Plymouth, MA and Florida, and the late Robert L. Carella and his wife Lillian of Quincy. Also, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Marjorie Scott, 78
Marjorie (Moore) Scott, 78 of Quincy passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Francis and Marjorie Moore of Quincy. She leaves her daughter Elizabeth (Jillson) Howley and husband Stephen Howley of Marshfield, daughter Cathleen (O’Connell) Levie and husband Stephen Levie of Gloucester and son Charles Scott of Washington, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sisters Maureen (Moore) Drummy of Quincy and Kathleen (Moore) McDonnell of Naples, Florida. And her many nieces and nephews.
Ruth M. Carney, 93
Ruth M. Carney, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was 93. Ruth was born in Quincy to Ruth M. (Armstrong) and John H. Heaney. Ruth worked as a cafeteria manager for many years in the Quincy Public Schools. Ruth...
