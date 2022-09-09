It’s a tale as old as time tonight on WWE Raw: Boy wants to be like Dad, a high-flying masked wrestler, when he grows up. Then boy has a hard time living up to Dad, falls in with the wrong crowd, discovers bad girls, and now Dad’s friend is threatening to kick the crap out of him. You know, the usual. Jokes aside, Dominik Mysterio is definitely planting a stake in the ground of his adulthood tonight in Portland when he takes on Edge. Rey Mysterio pleaded on his son’s behalf for Edge to cut him a break, but the incessant attacks...

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO