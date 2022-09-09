ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tom Brady
Derek Carr
Mac Jones
Geno Smith just delivered the mic drop quote of the year

After pulling off an upset against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, Geno Smith dropped the quote of the year. It was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s homecoming. Instead, it’s Geno Smith and the Seahawks who got the last laugh and the last word. After Seattle knocked off...
SEATTLE, WA
Rookie Watch: Patriots rookies provide little support in Week 1

After a few years of bad drafts, the Patriots seemed to make a breakthrough in 2021 with the selections of Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson. While the Patriots surprised many with their pick of Cole Strange in the first round, he has taken over the starting position at left guard since the beginning of camp. Wideout Tyquan Thornton showed promise before breaking his collarbone while defensive backs Jack Jones and Marcus Jones shined during the preseason. Here’s how the rookies performed in Sunday’s loss in Miami.
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Cowboys against Bengals

Sunday Night Football was a disaster for the Cowboys in Week 1. Here are five bold predictions on how they’ll respond in Week 2. Week 1 didn’t go according to plan for the Cowboys. Dak Prescott and the offense turned in a listless performance before the star quarterback exited the game due to injury. If Dallas is going to get a win on Sunday, they’ll need a surprisingly efficient performance from backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
CINCINNATI, OH
