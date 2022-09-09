After a few years of bad drafts, the Patriots seemed to make a breakthrough in 2021 with the selections of Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson. While the Patriots surprised many with their pick of Cole Strange in the first round, he has taken over the starting position at left guard since the beginning of camp. Wideout Tyquan Thornton showed promise before breaking his collarbone while defensive backs Jack Jones and Marcus Jones shined during the preseason. Here’s how the rookies performed in Sunday’s loss in Miami.

