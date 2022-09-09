Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are going up. But prices are falling across the US. What’s going on?
Gasoline prices are falling fast around the country — but in California, prices are going up. And they’re likely to go up even more. That’s the prediction from experts, who see the state facing a unique set of challenges. “We’re going to see more notable increases” over...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Great strides’ in Mosquito Fire containment, as California blaze nears 50,000 acres
Crews continue to make steady progress battling the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties, with officials reporting “great strides” in containment on some sections of the fire amid changing weather conditions. Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday morning reported the fire at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire calms some, but 11,000 remain evacuated from Northern California foothills
Activity on the Mosquito Fire grew less extreme over the weekend, but the sprawling wildfire continues to displace more than 11,000 residents of Placer and El Dorado counties as it burns in the foothills east of Sacramento. The fire, which began last Tuesday evening along Mosquito Road near Oxbow Reservoir...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mudslides spurred by hurricane remnants trap dozens of motorists in Southern California
Drivers in the Lake Hughes area of California got unexpectedly trapped in their vehicles as a mudslide occurred on Sept. 11 following rainfall from the post-tropical Cyclone Kay. The mudslide was reported a little before 8 p.m., according to a post on Twitter by L.A. County Fire. “Several motorists were...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom rewards law enforcement, fire, health care workers with COVID pay. Not others
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, California state department leaders decided which of their employees were essential and which weren’t under guidelines issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. Those deemed essential had to keep reporting in-person to prisons, state hospitals, fire stations and office buildings while others could work...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California restaurateur is among the best new chefs in the US, Food & Wine says
A California chef made Food & Wine’s best new chefs in 2022 list for a restaurant he grew up working in. Food & Wine released its list on Monday, Sept. 12, and it features 11 chefs across the U.S. “whose food is highly personal, unapologetic, and extremely fun.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.5-magnitude quake rattles Atlanta-area community in Georgia, geologists say
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Georgia shook an Atlanta-area community late Sunday, Sept. 11, according to seismologists. The temblor struck about 9 miles northeast of Jackson near Butts and Jasper counties at 9:20 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was about 3 miles deep, according to seismologists. Several people, some...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cellphones, meth, tobacco smuggled into Northern California prison leads to guilty plea
A former Citrus Heights legal assistant accused of smuggling drugs and contraband into Folsom State Prison on behalf of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy and drug charges in federal court in Sacramento. Kirsten Demar, 46, entered the pleas in a case in which prosecutors...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Postal service worker stole cell phones from the mail and resold them in NJ, feds say
A U.S. postal service worker was caught stealing cell phones from the mail and reselling the devices in New Jersey, according to federal prosecutors. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, admitted to stealing up to 20 phones, including iPhones, from packages coming through a U.S. post office in Elizabeth where she worked, court documents show.
