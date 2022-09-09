ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mild late-night earthquake stirs up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

2.5-magnitude quake rattles Atlanta-area community in Georgia, geologists say

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Georgia shook an Atlanta-area community late Sunday, Sept. 11, according to seismologists. The temblor struck about 9 miles northeast of Jackson near Butts and Jasper counties at 9:20 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was about 3 miles deep, according to seismologists. Several people, some...
JACKSON, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Postal service worker stole cell phones from the mail and resold them in NJ, feds say

A U.S. postal service worker was caught stealing cell phones from the mail and reselling the devices in New Jersey, according to federal prosecutors. Nyasia Hutchinson, 26, of Jersey City, admitted to stealing up to 20 phones, including iPhones, from packages coming through a U.S. post office in Elizabeth where she worked, court documents show.
ELIZABETH, NJ

