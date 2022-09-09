LA Tech ‘Moves’: We Are Verified Taps Wormhole CEO and Facebook Exec

Decerry Donato is dot.LA's Editorial Fellow. Prior to that, she was an editorial intern at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Banking app Dave promoted external vice president of engineering Chien-Liang Chou to chief technology officer.

Health care technology company Cue Health hired David Tsay as chief medical officer. Tsay previously led the clinical health team developing new health products at Apple.

Digital media veteran Phil Ranta joined digital talent management and brand services company We Are Verified as chief operating officer. Ranta was previously Wormhole Labs's CEO and the head of Facebook’s Gaming Creators, North America.

Deepdub, an AI-based entertainment localization company, added Jeny Nicholson as vice president of sales. Nicholson previously served as the VP of sales at Iyuno SDI Group.

Medcrypt, a cybersecurity company providing solutions for medical devices, welcomed Jamell Pentecost as senior director of product security services. Prior to this role, Pentecost was the director of global product security at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

Industry veteran David C. Smith joined financial services provider Wedbush Securities as managing director of investments.

Phase Four, a satellite propulsion technology developer, tapped former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine to its board of directors.

Electric vehicle charging station developer and software company ChargeNet Stations appointed Erica Dahl as head of public policy. Dahl was formerly VP of public policy and government affairs at Vivint Solar.

Lead Edge Capital, a technology-focused investment fund, added Susie Bihler as an investment partner. Bihler was previously a partner at Catalyst Investors.

Investment firm Good Scout Capital welcomed Ray Joseph,

, Stacie Olivares and Qiana Patterson as senior advisors to its growth equity Fund. Joseph was chief investment officer for the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Funds. Moreno is currently the managing director and senior advisor at BlackRock. Olivares serves on the corporate boards of Core Scientific, while Patterson is managing partner at NAYAH.

Genies Wants To Help Creators Build ‘Avatar Ecosystems’

Christian Hetrick is dot.LA's Entertainment Tech Reporter. He was formerly a business reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer and reported on New Jersey politics for the Observer and the Press of Atlantic City.

Jul 28 2022

When avatar startup Genies raised $150 million in April, the company released an unusual message to the public: “Farewell.”

The Marina del Rey-based unicorn, which makes cartoon-like avatars for celebrities and aims to “build an avatar for every single person on Earth,” didn’t go under. Rather, Genies announced it would stay quiet for a while to focus on building avatar-creation products.

Genies representatives told dot.LA that the firm is now seeking more creators to try its creation tools for 3D avatars, digital fashion items and virtual experiences. On Thursday, the startup launched a three-week program called DIY Collective, which will mentor and financially support up-and-coming creatives.

Jul 18 2022

LA Tech Week—a weeklong showcase of the region’s growing startup ecosystem—is coming this August.

The seven-day series of events, from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21, is a chance for the Los Angeles startup community to network, share insights and pitch themselves to investors. It comes a year after hundreds of people gathered for a similar event that allowed the L.A. tech community—often in the shadow of Silicon Valley—to flex its muscles.

From fireside chats with prominent founders to a panel on aerospace, here are some highlights from the roughly 30 events happening during LA Tech Week, including one hosted by dot.LA.

Kristin Snyder is an editorial intern for dot.la. She previously interned with Tiger Oak Media and led the arts section for UCLA's Daily Bruin.

Sep 09 2022

PowerPlant Partners, a Los Angeles and San Francisco-based investment management firm, closed a $330 million fund.

With the final closing of PowerPlant Ventures III L.P. (PPV Fund III), the firm plans to expand its current focus on plant-based consumer food and beverage brands to incorporate consumer technology alongside service and enablement companies. Dan Gluck, PowerPlant co-managing partner, told dot.LA the firm still intends to back companies that center around human and planetary wellness.

