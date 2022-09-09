Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Funding for Hotel Stays for Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents to Run out Sept. 15th
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian released their update on the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation. In late July, residents were told to leave their rooms due to structural concerns, and have not been back since. Funding for the hotel stays for Riverview Terrace residents will run out on September 15th, as explained by City Administrator, Greg Elliott…
wlen.com
Lenawee County to Continue ARPA Funds Discussion at Meeting Wednesday Night
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners have around 18 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funds to allocate… and they will continue discussion at a special meeting Wednesday night. County Administrator Kim Murphy talked to WLEN News in August about the commission’s plans for...
wlen.com
Lenawee County COVID-19 Rating for Community Spread Stays at ‘Low’
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County has stayed in the ‘low’ rating for community spread for COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported on Monday that Lenawee, Hillsdale, and Jackson counties were all in the low rating. The Lenawee County Department of Health and Human...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Airplane makes emergency landing in a bean field in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, Mich. – Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, responding to a report of an airplane possibly crashing on the airport property. The airplane was located west of the main airport in a bean field on airport property.
Pilot executes emergency landing of small plane at Ann Arbor Airport
No one was injured after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at the Ann Arbor Airport Sunday afternoon
Watch as demolition of former Jackson school known as the ‘paczki palace’ begins
JACKSON, MI -- Crews began demolition of a 114-year-old Jackson landmark Thursday, tearing into a former school known in recent years as the “paczki palace.”. St. Joseph Catholic School, built in 1908 at 717 Waterloo Ave., housed students for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2005 due to declining enrollment.
WILX-TV
Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Miller Avenue and First Street: Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, the Miller Avenue and First Street intersection will see lane closures as part of the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. Eastbound Miller Avenue and southbound First Street at the intersection of Miller and First will close to traffic.
wlen.com
My Cousin Vinny’s Barbershop and Lynwood Manor Team-up for Back-to-School Haircuts
Adrian, MI – Hundreds of Lenawee County students went back to school with a fresh haircut, thanks to the generosity of My Cousin Vinny’s Barbershop in downtown Adrian. The Owner, ‘Vinny’ himself…Vincent Inclan… talked to WLEN News about the special event…. My Cousin Vinny’s...
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
wlen.com
AAA: Lenawee County Gas Prices Lower than Every area Michigan County
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among all surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.71 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $3.84 …with the national average...
Detroit News
Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
sent-trib.com
Truck fire shut down part of I-75 near N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A truck fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 Monday morning, troopers with the the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a semi-tractor trailer fire on Interstate 75 south of the Ohio 25 (Cygnet Road) exit.
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools New Superintendent Reflects on First Days of School Year
Adrian, MI – This school year is the first for Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker. WLEN News asked Parker if he misses Springbrook Middle School…where he was Principal last year…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio...
'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace apartment residents told to again find new housing
ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live. "It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my...
sent-trib.com
Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
