Adrian, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Airplane makes emergency landing in a bean field in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, responding to a report of an airplane possibly crashing on the airport property. The airplane was located west of the main airport in a bean field on airport property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Busy street in Jackson reopens following construction project

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - South West Avenue in Jackson reopened to traffic Thursday following a lengthy construction project. The street was closed to replace a water main and lead service lines between Carlton Boulevard to Michigan Avenue. The project also involved repaving South West Avenue and improving the sidewalks. Additionally,...
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 11

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Miller Avenue and First Street: Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, the Miller Avenue and First Street intersection will see lane closures as part of the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. Eastbound Miller Avenue and southbound First Street at the intersection of Miller and First will close to traffic.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Toxic underground Ann Arbor site eyed by EPA for Superfund status

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitoring teams will visit the epicenter of a toxic underground plume in Ann Arbor and nearby communities at the end of this month to determine whether the contaminated area should be declared a Superfund site. Federal contractors are scheduled to visit the former Gelman Sciences facility...
ANN ARBOR, MI
sent-trib.com

Truck fire shut down part of I-75 near N. Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A truck fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 Monday morning, troopers with the the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a semi-tractor trailer fire on Interstate 75 south of the Ohio 25 (Cygnet Road) exit.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
sent-trib.com

Students creating neighborhood bottleneck in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — An increased police presence may soon be seen in a neighborhood near Perrysburg High School, after a neighbor brought a student parking issue to city council on Tuesday. Cheryl Swisher, a resident of the Horseshoe Bend neighborhood, addressed council about parents and students blocking the roads and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
wlen.com

Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy

Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley

The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
SALINE, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

