ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Miller Avenue and First Street: Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, the Miller Avenue and First Street intersection will see lane closures as part of the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. Eastbound Miller Avenue and southbound First Street at the intersection of Miller and First will close to traffic.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO