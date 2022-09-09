ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Missing Altus woman located safe

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Altus Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman. Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was reported missing on August 29 from the Altus area. On Monday afternoon, authorities canceled the Silver Alert and reported Adams-Hoover had been located...
ALTUS, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three children sent to hospital from overturned crash

 Failure to negotiate a curve sent 3 children to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that on Thursday, September 8 at approximately 7:50 am, a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Melinda S. Crumb, 31, of Ninnekah, was eastbound on CR 1320. The vehicle approached a right curve and continued straight departing the roadway to the left then struck a dirt embankment overturning one time coming to rest in a ravine. OK.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning in Comanche County, north of Medicine Park. Around 10:30 a.m., the driver was headed westbound on NW Meers Porter Hill Road and hit a groove in the pavement. They lost control of the bike...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Blair man is dead after a crash in Jackson County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith was driving east bound on County Road 155 around 7:30 p.m. His vehicle left the road to the right, striking a bridge causing the...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
kswo.com

Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
kswo.com

UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Emergency Management office has issued an evacuation order for residents in east Comanche County. They are asking residents within a 1/2 mile of 135th and East Gore to evacuate due to an ongoing natural gas leak. No other information has been confirmed at...
kswo.com

LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently on the look out for a suspect in connection to the shooting which occurred at EZGO on Thursday, Sept. 1. LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ. Swearingen is a black male with black hair...
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]

