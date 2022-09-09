Failure to negotiate a curve sent 3 children to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that on Thursday, September 8 at approximately 7:50 am, a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Melinda S. Crumb, 31, of Ninnekah, was eastbound on CR 1320. The vehicle approached a right curve and continued straight departing the roadway to the left then struck a dirt embankment overturning one time coming to rest in a ravine. OK.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 20 HOURS AGO