Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Missing Altus woman located safe
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Altus Police Department have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman. Grace Ann Adams-Hoover, 61, was reported missing on August 29 from the Altus area. On Monday afternoon, authorities canceled the Silver Alert and reported Adams-Hoover had been located...
chickashatoday.com
Three children sent to hospital from overturned crash
Failure to negotiate a curve sent 3 children to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that on Thursday, September 8 at approximately 7:50 am, a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Melinda S. Crumb, 31, of Ninnekah, was eastbound on CR 1320. The vehicle approached a right curve and continued straight departing the roadway to the left then struck a dirt embankment overturning one time coming to rest in a ravine. OK.
Argument over beanie burger leads to assault charge
The fight started after a woman couldn't find her leftovers in the refrigerator. Her adult son would eventually accuse her of sleeping with the landscaper.
Missing at-risk elderly Altus woman found
#BREAKING An elderly at-risk Altus woman who has been missing since late August has been located, according to authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Sleeping man discovered in stolen car with drugs and guns, arrested
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man faces several charges after he was found sleeping in a car that didn’t belong to him, while in the possession of loaded firearms and methamphetamine. Clint Ray Cardenaz, 40, was found by Sheriff’s deputies, on Southwest Quanah Road on Wednesday....
$2 million coin thief back in Wichita County Jail
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man, who along with his two codefendants, is supposed to be paying back more than $1.3 million of gold and silver coins stolen from a Wichita Falls couple is back in jail without bond after a new charge in Tarrant County for misapplication of fiduciary funds over $30,000. Russell Stallings, […]
kswo.com
One injured in motorcycle wreck in Comanche Co.
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning in Comanche County, north of Medicine Park. Around 10:30 a.m., the driver was headed westbound on NW Meers Porter Hill Road and hit a groove in the pavement. They lost control of the bike...
Chase ends in car, grass fire near Bacon Switch Road
After running over fences and trying to hit multiple people, a driver led Wichita Falls Police into Burkburnett in a chase that ended near Bacon Switch Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Blair man is dead after a crash in Jackson County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith was driving east bound on County Road 155 around 7:30 p.m. His vehicle left the road to the right, striking a bridge causing the...
Woman charged after police chase ends in fiery wreck
Wichita Falls Police have charged a woman with evading and criminal mischief after a Saturday afternoon chase that started in Wichita Falls, traveled to Burkburnett and ended near Bacon Switch Road.
kswo.com
One dead in Cotton Co. wreck Friday afternoon
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A deadly crash killed one person in Cotton County Friday. One unidentified person died at the scene and one Wichita Falls man went to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 36 in...
kswo.com
Firefighters battle heavy smoke at warehouse fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fire on 4th and G. Avenue on Monday, after a fire broke out in a vacant warehouse. Information is limited at this time and the cause of the fire is still unknown. We will continue to post updates, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Update on Deadly Crash at Flowermound and Cache
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three MacArthur High School students were in the car that struck a power pole that caused it to fall and ignite a grassfire at the intersection of Flowermound and Cache road. Lawton Police say Mason Mulvaney was the driver of one of two cars involved in...
Woman charged with frying pot assault of elderly man
Wichita Falls police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted her elderly father.
kswo.com
UPDATE: All clear given after gas leak, evacuations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Emergency Management office has issued an evacuation order for residents in east Comanche County. They are asking residents within a 1/2 mile of 135th and East Gore to evacuate due to an ongoing natural gas leak. No other information has been confirmed at...
One killed in Cotton County rollover wreck
One person was killed in a rollover wreck on Highway 36 in Cotton County Friday evening.
SILVER ALERT: At-risk elderly woman missing from Altus
A 61-year-old woman has not been heard from since August 29. She's considered at-risk as she requires a walker. If you see her, contact the Altus Police Department
kswo.com
LPD searching for suspect involved in EZGO shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is currently on the look out for a suspect in connection to the shooting which occurred at EZGO on Thursday, Sept. 1. LPD is searching for 18- year-old Kenard Swearingen Jr., also known as KJ. Swearingen is a black male with black hair...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Wichita Falls PD welcomes 13 new officers
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls now has 13 new officers on the force but they say getting here today wasn’t easy. “The most interesting experience I’d have to say was getting tased. I’ve never experienced something like that so knowing I actually had to do that and talk myself through making it,” Lewanda Chatman […]
Comments / 1