The following is a statement from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland:. I want to first, express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families who are suffering from this senseless murder rampage. I’m angry for them, and I’m angry that our citizens had to shelter in place for their own safety until the suspect was caught. This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO