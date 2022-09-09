Read full article on original website
Memphis Museum Mocks Catholics
Drag queens dressed up like Catholic nuns serving cocktails is the latest exhibit coming to the Museum of Science and History (MoSH). The Pink Palace is hosting an event called “Cocktails and Chemistry” with the Blue Suede Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of guys dressing up like nuns.
8 Shot in Memphis Over Violent Weekend
At least eight people were shot across Memphis during a violent weekend. None of the incidents appears to be connected. All of the victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Citizen App reports at least two people were shot Sunday night at an apartment complex at Berclair...
Memphis Museum Faces HUGE Backlash Over ‘Family-Friendly’ Drag Show
The beloved Pink Palace in Memphis has undergone a rainbow-colored transformation. The Museum of Science and History (MoSH) announced they will host their first-ever family friend drag show. Presenting the Museum of Science & History’s grand culmination of our Summer of Pride programming and a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community,...
9 People Shot, 1 Killed In Weekend Shootings Across Memphis
At least one person died and 8 others were injured in weekend shootings across Memphis. The shootings come after the city has seen a bloody stretch of violence that killed four during a shooting spree and a runner kidnapped and killed. Memphis police found a man shot to death near...
KWAM Expands Local News Coverage, Deeter Promoted to News Anchor
KWAM is expanding its local news coverage. Ben Deeter, formerly the executive producer for “Wake Up Memphis with Tim Van Horn,” has been promoted to full-time news anchor. Deeter will anchor extended, long-form news coverage throughout the day. He will also head the radio station’s political news coverage and will anchor the KWAM breaking news desk.
MEMPHIS POLICE: 2 Women Shot on Willie Mitchell Blvd.
DEVELOPING STORY: At least two people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Willie Mitchell Blvd. Memphis Police say the two victims were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
BULLETIN: Memphis Man Shooting People Live on Facebook
DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police say a gunman is shooting people live on Facebook and they are warning citizens to be on the lookout. The suspect is in a blue or silver sedan possibly an Infiniti or Nissan. He is armed and dangerous. Law enforcement is telling “everyone in the area...
Memphis Mayor Enraged Over Mass Shooting
The following is a statement from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland:. I want to first, express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families who are suffering from this senseless murder rampage. I’m angry for them, and I’m angry that our citizens had to shelter in place for their own safety until the suspect was caught. This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable.
Mayor Strickland: Juvenile Crime Is a Revolving Door on Steroids
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland is calling for tougher juvenile crime laws following violent weeks of crime across the city. “We all know 201 Poplar and are adult prisons are a revolving door, juvenile crime is a revolving door on steroids,” Strickland told “Wake Up Memphis” Friday. On...
‘Catch-and-Release’ Must End, Says Councilman
City councilman Frank Colvett, Jr. is asking why the man responsible for Wednesday’s shooting rampage was on Memphis streets last night. Ezekiel D. Kelly, 19, is in custody after he killed 4 people and injured 3 others while he live-streamed it on Facebook. In 2021, Kelly was sent to...
‘HEARTBROKEN’ St. Mary’s Episcopal School Mourns Eliza Fletcher
Students and faculty at St. Mary’s Episcopal School are mourning the loss of their beloved teacher, Eliza Fletcher. “We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved teacher, colleague, and friend Liza Fletcher,” the school wrote on its Facebook page. “Our hearts are with the Fletcher, Orgill, and Wellford families.”
Happy 901 Day: Here’s a List of Free Events In Memphis Today
In Memphis, September 1st is 901 Day, a citywide party full of free events and discounts you don’t want to miss. Here’s what you can expect today. The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting their first-ever “901 Day Grizz Bash” today from 5-8 PM on the front steps of the FedEx Forum. Fans will get to experience performances by Memphis-based artists the Royal House Band, 8Ball & MJG, Big Boogie, and Duke Duece. There will also be food trucks, wrestling, face painting, inflatables, and the 901 Sneaker Fest.
‘DEVASTATED’: Family Releases Statement on Murder of Eliza Fletcher
The family of Eliza Fletcher released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss of a daughter, mother-of-two, sister and teacher. “We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her.
GRAPHIC: Video Shows Memphis Gunman Targeting Victims
Ezekiel Kelly, the Memphis shooting spree suspect who has been arrested, live-streamed his violent rampage from his own social media account. The video shows just how random his attacks were as he targeted random businesses and citizens in Memphis. WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND VIDEO.
Family of Eliza Fletcher Releases Video Message
The family of Eliza Fletcher released a video statement to the media today. The video was first released by television station WREG. Watch below. Fletcher was kidnapped early Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis. She is the mother of two boys and a school teacher at Saint Mary’s.
SEE IT: Memphis Police Identify Facebook Live Shooting Suspect
The Memphis Police Department has identified the Facebook Live shooting suspect that shut down the city as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. “The suspect is currently in a grey Toyota with Arkansas AEV63K,” the police said.
BREAKING: Man Detained in Connection to Eliza Fletcher Kidnapping
DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police say they have located a car they believe was used in the kidnapping of school teacher Eliza Fletcher. “A male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained,” the police department said in a statement. “Eliza Fletcher has not been located.”. The 34-year-old mother...
Memphis Shooting Spree Suspect Ezekiel Kelly ARRESTED, Police Say
Memphis shooting suspect Ezekiel D. Kelly, 19, is in custody, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police arrested Kelly around 9:20 p.m. after a string of shootings recorded on Facebook before he reportedly crash in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road. This social media post shows the moment...
MISSING: Runner Kidnapped Near University of Memphis
University of Memphis students recieved a disturbing email Friday morning from school officials, alerting them of a kidnapping that occurred near campus. Memphis police say Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin near the university just after 4 AM when someone forced her into an SUV.
