ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Mighty 990

Memphis Museum Mocks Catholics

Drag queens dressed up like Catholic nuns serving cocktails is the latest exhibit coming to the Museum of Science and History (MoSH). The Pink Palace is hosting an event called “Cocktails and Chemistry” with the Blue Suede Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of guys dressing up like nuns.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

8 Shot in Memphis Over Violent Weekend

At least eight people were shot across Memphis during a violent weekend. None of the incidents appears to be connected. All of the victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Citizen App reports at least two people were shot Sunday night at an apartment complex at Berclair...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Mighty 990

KWAM Expands Local News Coverage, Deeter Promoted to News Anchor

KWAM is expanding its local news coverage. Ben Deeter, formerly the executive producer for “Wake Up Memphis with Tim Van Horn,” has been promoted to full-time news anchor. Deeter will anchor extended, long-form news coverage throughout the day. He will also head the radio station’s political news coverage and will anchor the KWAM breaking news desk.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BULLETIN: Memphis Man Shooting People Live on Facebook

DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police say a gunman is shooting people live on Facebook and they are warning citizens to be on the lookout. The suspect is in a blue or silver sedan possibly an Infiniti or Nissan. He is armed and dangerous. Law enforcement is telling “everyone in the area...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Mighty 990

Memphis Mayor Enraged Over Mass Shooting

The following is a statement from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland:. I want to first, express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families who are suffering from this senseless murder rampage. I’m angry for them, and I’m angry that our citizens had to shelter in place for their own safety until the suspect was caught. This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

‘Catch-and-Release’ Must End, Says Councilman

City councilman Frank Colvett, Jr. is asking why the man responsible for Wednesday’s shooting rampage was on Memphis streets last night. Ezekiel D. Kelly, 19, is in custody after he killed 4 people and injured 3 others while he live-streamed it on Facebook. In 2021, Kelly was sent to...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#The Runners#Curlin#Memphians#State#Tpusa#Central#Zach Curl
Mighty 990

Happy 901 Day: Here’s a List of Free Events In Memphis Today

In Memphis, September 1st is 901 Day, a citywide party full of free events and discounts you don’t want to miss. Here’s what you can expect today. The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting their first-ever “901 Day Grizz Bash” today from 5-8 PM on the front steps of the FedEx Forum. Fans will get to experience performances by Memphis-based artists the Royal House Band, 8Ball & MJG, Big Boogie, and Duke Duece. There will also be food trucks, wrestling, face painting, inflatables, and the 901 Sneaker Fest.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

‘DEVASTATED’: Family Releases Statement on Murder of Eliza Fletcher

The family of Eliza Fletcher released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss of a daughter, mother-of-two, sister and teacher. “We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was a such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

GRAPHIC: Video Shows Memphis Gunman Targeting Victims

Ezekiel Kelly, the Memphis shooting spree suspect who has been arrested, live-streamed his violent rampage from his own social media account. The video shows just how random his attacks were as he targeted random businesses and citizens in Memphis. WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND VIDEO.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Family of Eliza Fletcher Releases Video Message

The family of Eliza Fletcher released a video statement to the media today. The video was first released by television station WREG. Watch below. Fletcher was kidnapped early Friday morning while jogging near the University of Memphis. She is the mother of two boys and a school teacher at Saint Mary’s.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mighty 990

MISSING: Runner Kidnapped Near University of Memphis

University of Memphis students recieved a disturbing email Friday morning from school officials, alerting them of a kidnapping that occurred near campus. Memphis police say Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin near the university just after 4 AM when someone forced her into an SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Mighty 990

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis, Tennessee News & Opinion

 https://mighty990.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy