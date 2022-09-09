ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Bird's nest fungus

The Nidulariaceae ('nidulus' - small nest) are a family of fungi in the order Agaricales. Commonly known as the bird's nest fungi, their fruiting bodies resemble tiny egg-filled birds' nests. As they are saprobic, feeding on decomposing organic matter, they are often seen growing on decaying wood and in soils enriched with wood chips or bark mulch; they have a widespread distribution in most ecological regions.
ANIMALS
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees

Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression and cattle grazing. The trees' acorns have long been a source of food for the Apache peoples in the region. As Melissa Sevigny with member station KNAU reports, Apache tribes are leading an initiative to try to save them.
