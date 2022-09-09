Read full article on original website
Bird's nest fungus
The Nidulariaceae ('nidulus' - small nest) are a family of fungi in the order Agaricales. Commonly known as the bird's nest fungi, their fruiting bodies resemble tiny egg-filled birds' nests. As they are saprobic, feeding on decomposing organic matter, they are often seen growing on decaying wood and in soils enriched with wood chips or bark mulch; they have a widespread distribution in most ecological regions.
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees
Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression and cattle grazing. The trees' acorns have long been a source of food for the Apache peoples in the region. As Melissa Sevigny with member station KNAU reports, Apache tribes are leading an initiative to try to save them.
Some students in New Hampshire are learning in air-conditioned school buildings for the first time
This school year will feel a little cooler as some schools in New Hampshire now have air conditioning for the very first time. Officials say it’s a necessary expense that they’ll consider more seriously as climate change worsens. Sarah Gibson of New Hampshire Public Radio reports. This article...
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
