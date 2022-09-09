Not many people get to be a pioneer at 77 years old, especially in sports broadcasting. That will be the case, though, when Al Michaels calls Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video. The matchup between AFC West rivals kicks off an 11-year agreement between Amazon and the NFL and marks the first time the league has sold a package of games to a streaming service. “It wasn’t that long ago I had no idea what streaming was, as did a lot of us. I find it exciting because all of my friends, my kids, and grandkids all think this is about the coolest thing in the world,” said Michaels, who will team up with Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO