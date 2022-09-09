Read full article on original website
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
These are the most improbable completions that happened Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. Week 1 of the NFL season was as exciting as ever, and it was full of plays that fans have on repeat this week. NFL’s Next Gen Stats gives insights into various data points that...
The Denver Broncos lost in mind-numbing fashion to the Seattle Seahawks, plus Week 1 reaction and Week 2 gambling talk on Stacking The Box. Anytime you can kick a 64-yard field goal outdoors instead of allowing your $242 million quarterback take his chances on 4th and 5, you have to do it.
Rookie Watch: Patriots rookies provide little support in Week 1
After a few years of bad drafts, the Patriots seemed to make a breakthrough in 2021 with the selections of Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson. While the Patriots surprised many with their pick of Cole Strange in the first round, he has taken over the starting position at left guard since the beginning of camp. Wideout Tyquan Thornton showed promise before breaking his collarbone while defensive backs Jack Jones and Marcus Jones shined during the preseason. Here’s how the rookies performed in Sunday’s loss in Miami.
