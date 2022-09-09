ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8Tgu_0howl95l00

DALLAS (KDAF) — While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it’s basically fall.

The leaves will soon begin their transition, the temperatures will cool, football be present every week until 2023 and pumpkin is now the most sought-after flavor in all the land. When it comes to the fall season, orange is a top three color whether you prefer burnt orange or not.

Trips To Discover has recently put together a falltastic list of the to pumpkin patches in Texas to visit during this fall season to really get into the autumn-spirit.

“Fall is here! It’s time to find the perfect pumpkin to paint, carve or cook. There are many pumpkin patches found in the Lone Star State. The pumpkin patches on this list are all on local farms and offer plenty of fall festivities like mazes, hayrides and petting zoos. Take home a pumpkin while also enjoying a great family day at these top pumpkin patches in Texas,” the report said.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the best pumpkin patches in the Lone Star State:

  • Barton Hill Farms – Bastrop
  • Sweet Berry Farm – Marble Falls
  • The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm at Preston Trail Farms – Gunter
  • The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch – Flower Mound
  • The Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch at Love Creek Orchards – Medina
  • Hall’s Pumpkin Farm – Grapevine
  • Autumn at the Arboretum – Dallas
  • Evergreen Farms – Elgin
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
dmagazine.com

Lunch on a 25-Part Vegetarian Feast in Frisco

For years, a small number of Indian restaurants in the Dallas area have served thali, the wide platters carrying multiple dishes alongside flatbread or rice. The thali makes a delightful lunch: it offers a sampler collection with wide variety, it can cover a number of food groups, it often includes sweets, and it even comes with its own distinctive style of serving dishes.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Marble Falls, TX
State
Texas State
City
Gunter, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Flower Mound, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Classic Rock 96.1

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Great Pumpkin#Family Farm#Hill Country#Barton Hill Farms
dmagazine.com

Tupps Brewery Transforms an Old Grain Mill Into Possibility

Tupps Brewery started in 2009 with a homebrew kit and a textbook in Keith Lewis’ garage. His weekend hobby became a family affair when his kids would come home from college and brew batches for fun. Eventually, Lewis realized he could turn his hobby into a business. He started the brewery proper in 2015 with his buddy Tupper Patnode; soon enough his two sons and daughter quit their day jobs to come work with him.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Saturdays at Deep Ellum Outdoor Market

There’s nothing better than a nice warm day, football on the screen, and enjoying good food and artwork on a Saturday in the great state of Texas. The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, located between 100-199 N. Crowdus St. in Dallas between Elm and Main, has hosted some of the city’s best artists, makers, and crafters.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall

Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dmagazine.com

Sam Susser Is Building a New Dynasty in Dallas

It was an ordinary day in 2014 when Sam Lewis Susser’s life changed in an instant. The then-51-year-old gas station tycoon had expressed interest in buying a chain of East Coast convenience stores acquired two years before by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners from Sunoco. Susser’s overture was rejected. Instead, Energy Transfer called two weeks later with a radically different proposition—not to sell stores but to buy Susser’s own publicly traded company for $2.4 billion.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy