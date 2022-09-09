Falltastic! Report says these are the best pumpkin patches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — While we are still a couple of weeks a from the official start of the fall season, September is here, school is back in the mix and football is underway from the pros to the peewees, so, it’s basically fall.

The leaves will soon begin their transition, the temperatures will cool, football be present every week until 2023 and pumpkin is now the most sought-after flavor in all the land. When it comes to the fall season, orange is a top three color whether you prefer burnt orange or not.

Trips To Discover has recently put together a falltastic list of the to pumpkin patches in Texas to visit during this fall season to really get into the autumn-spirit.

“Fall is here! It’s time to find the perfect pumpkin to paint, carve or cook. There are many pumpkin patches found in the Lone Star State. The pumpkin patches on this list are all on local farms and offer plenty of fall festivities like mazes, hayrides and petting zoos. Take home a pumpkin while also enjoying a great family day at these top pumpkin patches in Texas,” the report said.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the best pumpkin patches in the Lone Star State:

Barton Hill Farms – Bastrop

Sweet Berry Farm – Marble Falls

The Big Orange Pumpkin Farm at Preston Trail Farms – Gunter

The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch – Flower Mound

The Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch at Love Creek Orchards – Medina

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm – Grapevine

Autumn at the Arboretum – Dallas

Evergreen Farms – Elgin

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.