WSYX ABC6

Roots of Prince William can be traced back to Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems like every story can be traced back to Ohio, even the Royal Family. There are all kinds of title changes coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. William and Kate are still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but Cornwall will be added to their titles now as well.
OHIO STATE
WLKY.com

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times

KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103

The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
COVINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky death toll rises to 40, Beshear says

A month after the last death in the eastern Kentucky was confirmed, the toll has risen to 40. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death in a video on Twitter on Tuesday. "We are sharing some good news, and unfortunately some tough news, regarding our efforts in eastern Kentucky," read the tweet. "I am sad to announce the death toll from July's flooding has now risen to 40 lost. Let us mourn these losses together and commit to being there for those in need."
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Driver at large after crash into police cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. Watch video above: El Dorado County sheriff's deputy rescue...
WASHINGTON STATE
WLWT 5

Crash blocking one lane, causing delays in Saint Bernard

CINCINNATI — Southbound I-75 is seeing more delays after a crash blocks the right lane in Saint Bernard, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the Norwood Lateral interchange...
SAINT BERNARD, OH

