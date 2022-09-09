Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Roots of Prince William can be traced back to Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems like every story can be traced back to Ohio, even the Royal Family. There are all kinds of title changes coming after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. William and Kate are still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but Cornwall will be added to their titles now as well.
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103
The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
WLWT 5
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check out what caused fog inside...
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days looking for forever home
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who has been at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days is still looking for a forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter.
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
WLWT 5
Ohio college to close at end of semester, will transition into nonprofit agency
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A college in Ohio is transitioning to a nonprofit agency, meaning this semester will be the last one for students. Chatfield College, which has campuses in Brown County and Over-the-Rhine, said its fall semester is the last for academic classes. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept....
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky death toll rises to 40, Beshear says
A month after the last death in the eastern Kentucky was confirmed, the toll has risen to 40. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death in a video on Twitter on Tuesday. "We are sharing some good news, and unfortunately some tough news, regarding our efforts in eastern Kentucky," read the tweet. "I am sad to announce the death toll from July's flooding has now risen to 40 lost. Let us mourn these losses together and commit to being there for those in need."
Recall alert: Glass fragments prompt recall of nearly 16K canning jars
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — LEM Products Distribution LLC on Thursday recalled nearly 16,000 of its Roots & Harvest wide-mouth, pint-size canning jars because pieces of glass may be found in some of the jars, posing laceration hazards. Per the recall notice, the affected jars were sold in 12-packs, packaged...
WLWT 5
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam playing Kentucky flood benefit concert
Some of Kentucky's biggest country stars will be holding a benefit concert for flood victims. The eastern part of the state was devastated by flooding in July. Dozens of people died and hundreds lost their homes as torrential rains poured down. In the player above: Aerial video of catastrophic flooding...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 southbound in West Chester causing delays
CINCINNATI — Two left lanes on I-75 southbound at Cin-Day Rd/ Exit 21 in West Chester are blocked after a crash. The accident was reported by police at 10:03 a.m. Traffic is backed up to Tylersville Road/Exit 22. Delays can be expected to last up to 10 minutes.
WLWT 5
Mother accused of abandoning son in Colerain pleads guilty, faces possible prison time
COLERAIN, Ohio — The Indiana mother accused of abandoning her son, who has autism, in Colerain has pleaded guilty. Police say Heather Adkins left her 5-year-old son on a dark street on a rainy night in February and took off. Eventually, good Samaritans spotted the boy and helped him...
WLWT 5
Ohio law allowing school staff to be armed with 24 hours of required training takes effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio can now carry firearms on school grounds under a new law that went into effect Monday. House bill 99 cuts down the required training time for Ohio teachers and staff to carry guns. But, it's an idea some parents aren't comfortable with. "You...
Fox 19
Driver at large after crash into police cruiser
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday. It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene in a white...
WLWT 5
Gas prices continue to fall: Here's the averages in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
Gas prices are continuing to fall across the country, including in the Tri-State area. The national average has fallen to prices not seen since the start of March. The national average stands around $3.71. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept. 13 in the video player above. Why is gas continuing...
WLWT 5
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. Watch video above: El Dorado County sheriff's deputy rescue...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking one lane, causing delays in Saint Bernard
CINCINNATI — Southbound I-75 is seeing more delays after a crash blocks the right lane in Saint Bernard, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation near the Norwood Lateral interchange...
Vote out DeWine, others who abused their Ohio redistricting powers
Letter writer Elizabeth Palladino offered an impressive list of ways that Gov Mike DeWine has failed us (”Don’t forget the many ways DeWine has failed Ohioans,” Sept. 7). However, I noticed one glaring omission. Do you remember having to vote in two primary elections this year? Those...
