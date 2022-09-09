A month after the last death in the eastern Kentucky was confirmed, the toll has risen to 40. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the latest death in a video on Twitter on Tuesday. "We are sharing some good news, and unfortunately some tough news, regarding our efforts in eastern Kentucky," read the tweet. "I am sad to announce the death toll from July's flooding has now risen to 40 lost. Let us mourn these losses together and commit to being there for those in need."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO