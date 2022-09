Just like Logan Roy, “Succession” star Brian Cox doesn’t acknowledge the competition. After “Succession” won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys, actor Cox revealed he has no idea how long the series will go on for after Season 4. “I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on?” And Cox called out fellow finance drama series, Showtime’s “Billions,” for seeming to drag on. “We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions,'” Cox dished. “That’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO