Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Free admission offered for Cincinnati Museum, Freedom Center Saturday

CINCINNATI — Admission to the Cincinnati Museum Center and National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will be free on Saturday as part of Smithsonian Magazine's National Museum Day. Anyone interested in taking advantage of National Museum Day can head to the Smithsonian Magazine's website to register for two free admissions,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Asian Night Market opening in downtown Cincinnati during BLINK

A new food and culture experience is coming to downtown Cincinnati during the BLINK light festival. Asianati is opening an Asian Night Market during the lights festival, bringing the sights and sounds of a traditional night market experience to BLINK. Asian Night Markets are seen throughout the world, known for...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Here's why this picturesque flower farm near Cincinnati will be your next dream venue

Are you looking to find the perfect space for your next party, corporate event, or workshop?. The Marmalade Lily is a family-owned event venue set on a breathtaking flower farm. They curate beautiful experiences for guests, corporate teams, creatives, and floral aficionados in the Cincinnati community and beyond. Located at 9850 Schlottman Road in Loveland, this oasis will feel like a getaway without the drive.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant week returns this month

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week back this month, with over 40 restaurants offering prix fixe menus. Restaurant week will take place Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Restaurants will offer $26, $36 and $46 three-course prix fixe menus. $1 from every meal will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Sept. 13-19

From flowers to foods to flea markets, take the time to explore Cincinnati this week and take advantage of these upcoming events. UC Blue Ash’s fall semester celebration will be complete with food, including complimentary Johnny’s Creamy Whip, games, prizes and therapy dogs to pet. Free. 11 a.m.-1...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 12th - September 18th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Sep 12. Idles. MegaCorp Pavilion. 7pm. Shady...
CINCINNATI, OH
mixonline.com

Princeton Pike Church of God Embraces Immersive with L-ISA

Sometimes, you just have to make the leap of faith. Princeton Pike Church of God, in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton, Ohio, has been around since 1928, and its worship spaces have continually grown over the years. But by the time the congregation began meeting in its newest sanctuary—nearly 3,000 seats in 2001—it had become clear that its sound reinforcement systems were not keeping up. So, this year, as part of a sweeping upgrade of all its campus audio facilities, Princeton Pike Church of God chose to adopt L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound technology for its main auditorium.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Cincinnati this year

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Cincinnati this year, bringing its rock holiday tradition to the Queen City. TSO announced its highly anticipated winter tour. The tour kicks off in November. TSO will stop in Cincinnati for two shows on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Heritage...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2165 Selim Ave 2

2bdr 1.5 bath home with kitchen appliances are already installed along with unfinished basement including storage with washer and dryer hookup. Balcony located on 2nd floor, both bedrooms have a sky roof to allow natural lighting into the rooms. Full deck with a large back yard. Updated features to include Passcode entry ,ring door bell, with out side surveillance security.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zula restaurant downtown Cincinnati closes after a decade of business

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in downtown Cincinnati is closing after a decade of business. Zula announced it has closed as the owner takes a step back and retires. "It's a hard business if you are committed to doing it right and the time is right to be done," Chef and owner Tsvika "Vik" Silberberg said in a statement. "I'm so appreciative to the amazing support over the years by our guests and the outpouring love and comments I have been receiving since my announcement."
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's showDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati singer, activist Aprina launches new album

CINCINNATI — Aprina has been a fixture of the Ohio music scene for more than 15 years and she’s about to spread her message of “revolutionary love” to a worldwide audience. Along with her new album, “Love Like a Soldier - Aprina’s Revolutionary Love,” Aprina is...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center, NKU, and city of Highland Heights to hold ribbon-cutting for new Opportunity House

Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Opportunity House is an innovative program located on NKU’s campus that provides a supportive environment for young adults to reach...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

