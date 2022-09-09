Marie T. (Carella) Carrabba, age 91, died peacefully on September 5, 2022 with her son James at her side along with her two best friends, Shirley Hickerson and Tom Contrera. She was born, raised, and educated in Quincy, MA. Marie was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest joy was being with family and friends. She deeply loved both her immediate family and her large extended family of many relatives. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Mary L. (Bianchi) Carella. Marie was the loving wife of James J. Carrabba who passed away on November 4, 1994. They were married for thirty-five years. Her only child is James J. Carrabba Jr, husband of Samantha I. Carrabba, father of Marie’s two grandchildren, Renate Carrabba and Miranda Carrabba of Morris, NY. She was sister to the late Norma Carella of Quincy, Florence Ciardelli and her late husband Winston of Quincy, Louise Kelley and her late husband Frank of Plymouth, MA and Florida, and the late Robert L. Carella and his wife Lillian of Quincy. Also, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

