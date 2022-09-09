Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Tufts community reacts to Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness planThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
thequincysun.com
Brian Palmucci Nominated For Judgeship
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated Attorney Brian Palmucci, a current member of the Quincy City Council, as Associate Justice of the District Court. “Attorney Palmucci’s years of experience representing the Commonwealth in several legal roles make him well-suited for this appointment,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”
thequincysun.com
Quincy High Reopens Following Bomb Threat
Quincy High School reopened on Tuesday morning after the building was evacuated earlier in the day following an anonymous bomb threat. Students and staff were being allowed back into the building as of 9:50 a.m., the Quincy Police Department said in a statement. Meanwhile, police continue to probe the origin of the phone call that prompted the evacuation of the building.
thequincysun.com
Boston Blockchain Stepping Into The Future Sept. 21-25
2022 Boston Blockchain Week: Blockchain technology leaders, Web3 innovators and cryptocurrency enthusiasts from Metro Boston, New England, the Metaverse and beyond will descend on Quincy Center from Sept. 21st – 25th for Boston Blockchain Week. Led by QUBIC Labs, the week-long summit will focus on community building throughout Boston’s...
thequincysun.com
Joyce E. King, 96
Joyce E. (Burke) King, age 96, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Alliance HealthCare at Braintree, in the presence of her daughter. Joyce was born in Braintree, to the late John and Martha (Connors) Burke. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1944. She lived in Quincy for most of her life, settling along Avalon Beach in the 1950s.
thequincysun.com
Marie T. Carrabba, 91
Marie T. (Carella) Carrabba, age 91, died peacefully on September 5, 2022 with her son James at her side along with her two best friends, Shirley Hickerson and Tom Contrera. She was born, raised, and educated in Quincy, MA. Marie was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest joy was being with family and friends. She deeply loved both her immediate family and her large extended family of many relatives. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Mary L. (Bianchi) Carella. Marie was the loving wife of James J. Carrabba who passed away on November 4, 1994. They were married for thirty-five years. Her only child is James J. Carrabba Jr, husband of Samantha I. Carrabba, father of Marie’s two grandchildren, Renate Carrabba and Miranda Carrabba of Morris, NY. She was sister to the late Norma Carella of Quincy, Florence Ciardelli and her late husband Winston of Quincy, Louise Kelley and her late husband Frank of Plymouth, MA and Florida, and the late Robert L. Carella and his wife Lillian of Quincy. Also, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
thequincysun.com
Marjorie Scott, 78
Marjorie (Moore) Scott, 78 of Quincy passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022. Marjorie was the daughter of the late Francis and Marjorie Moore of Quincy. She leaves her daughter Elizabeth (Jillson) Howley and husband Stephen Howley of Marshfield, daughter Cathleen (O’Connell) Levie and husband Stephen Levie of Gloucester and son Charles Scott of Washington, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sisters Maureen (Moore) Drummy of Quincy and Kathleen (Moore) McDonnell of Naples, Florida. And her many nieces and nephews.
whdh.com
Threat made against Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are on scene at Boston Children’s Hospital to respond to a threat made against the hospital shortly before noon. Boston Children’s Hospital shared the following statement:. “We are working to understand the full details of this situation, however, any threats of violence against...
thequincysun.com
Michael A. Carbonneau, 64
Michael A. Carbonneau, 64, of Weymouth formerly of Quincy, died September 7, 2022. The eldest of 6 children born to Leon Carbonneau of Quincy and the late Shirley (Johnson) Carbonneau, Michael spent most of his life in Quincy. He was a 1975 graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School where he excelled in his passion for cooking in the culinary arts program, a talent which he enjoyed throughout life.
thequincysun.com
John M. Hoban, Jr., 67
John Michael Hoban, Jr., 67 of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was raised in Dorchester and the son of the late John M. Hoban Sr. and Teruko Yakugawa. John attended local schools and graduated from Charlestown High School’s electrician program. John worked and retired as a construction laborer for the Laborers Union Local 22.
thequincysun.com
Dorchester Man Pleads Not Guilty In Robbery That Ended In Deadly Shooting
A Dorchester man accused of taking part in the armed robbery that ended in the death of a Quincy man was arrested on a Quincy District Court warrant while leaving a Boston residence this morning, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Bellevue Street...
thequincysun.com
Albert Patrick, 84
Albert Patrick, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He was 84. He was born in Boston to the late Helen (Korsak) and Albert P. Patrick, Sr., and raised in South Boston and Dorchester after living in various western states until he was 10. After graduating from BC High School, he served in the Army in Colorado. He then attended Boston State College as an English Major with a minor in Earth Sciences. It was there that Albert met his future wife, Barbara Seegraber. He graduated with his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967 and went on to earn a CAGS in Computer Science at the Harvard Extension School. Albert worked as a teacher in the Resource Center at Milton High School for over 20 years.
thequincysun.com
William J. Squires
William John Squires, Hingham MA, died surrounded by his family on Sept. 9, 2022. Billy, aka Grumpy, was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Brighton High School, enlisted in the United States Army in 1963, and received an honorable discharge in 1966. Grumpy joined the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators, Local 6 in Boston, and became a pipe coverer. Grumpy loved people and parties and occasionally tried to shoot the Big Dipper out of the night sky. He also loved to sit and watch the grass grow.
thequincysun.com
Ruth M. Carney, 93
Ruth M. Carney, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was 93. Ruth was born in Quincy to Ruth M. (Armstrong) and John H. Heaney. Ruth worked as a cafeteria manager for many years in the Quincy Public Schools. Ruth...
This Massachusetts Roller Coaster Is One Of The Three Oldest In New England
I'm not much of a dare devil, but I do enjoy a roller coaster from time to time. The "Tilt-A-Whirl", or "Tea Cups", or anything that spins on something that spins is not for me, though. "The Pirate Ship" makes me kind of sick, too. I'll just stick with roller coasters.
thequincysun.com
Vivian J. Kesaris, 80
Vivian J. (Cosindas) Kesaris, age 80, a longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, September 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Vivian was born in Quincy, to the late John C. and Carmella M. “Millie” (Lange) Cosindas. Raised and educated...
